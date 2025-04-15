Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada booked for ONE Fight Night 31
An exciting flyweight Muay Thai affair between teenage knockout artist Akif “King” Guluzada and Road to ONE: American winner Sean “The One” Climaco has been added to ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, a bout anticipated to be a brawl for the ages.
On Friday, May 2, the two striking specialists will face off inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Guluzada has risen through the ranks of the ONE Friday Fights, earning two knockouts in three victories. His third win saw him score a knockout of the year contender against Puengluang Baanramba. This victory earned him a US$100,000 contract and a spot on ONE’s main roster.
The Azerbaijani blitzer carries all the momentum in the world into his global roster debut. He looks to deliver the same caliber of performance in this new chapter. But he’s met his match in Climaco.
Climaco has quickly developed a reputation as one of the hardest hitting flyweights in the division. That was on show when he dismantled Josue Cruz in his inaugural outing last May.
While he prefers to get in and out in emphatic fashion, he’s also shown he has the necessary heart. He went to war with unbeaten puncher Johan Estupinan before earning a tough decision victory over Diego Paez this past February.
When the fiery flyweights collide in May, fans should expect to see a thrilling contest for as long as it lasts. Both men look to continue climbing one of the most exciting divisions in all of Muay Thai.
Akif Guluzada looks for prolific debut at ONE Fight Night 31
Akif Guluzada’s raucous rise through the ONE Friday Fights series turned the heads of fans and fighters alike.
His knockout win versus Samingdam NF Looksuan put him on the radar of many flyweights. He battered the Thai star inside one round to score the TKO victory.
However, his spinning-backfist finish versus the decorated Puengluang Baanramba was his star-making moment. At ONE Fight Night 31, the stakes are even higher. He has the chance to make a huge statement against the tried-and-tested Sean Climaco to ascend to even greater heights.
