Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada booked for ONE Fight Night 31

An exciting flyweight Muay Thai affair between teenage knockout artist Akif “King” Guluzada and Road to ONE: American winner Sean “The One” Climaco has been added to ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, a bout anticipated to be a brawl for the ages.

On Friday, May 2, the two striking specialists will face off inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Guluzada has risen through the ranks of the ONE Friday Fights, earning two knockouts in three victories. His third win saw him score a knockout of the year contender against Puengluang Baanramba. This victory earned him a US$100,000 contract and a spot on ONE’s main roster.

The Azerbaijani blitzer carries all the momentum in the world into his global roster debut. He looks to deliver the same caliber of performance in this new chapter. But he’s met his match in Climaco.

Climaco has quickly developed a reputation as one of the hardest hitting flyweights in the division. That was on show when he dismantled Josue Cruz in his inaugural outing last May.

While he prefers to get in and out in emphatic fashion, he’s also shown he has the necessary heart. He went to war with unbeaten puncher Johan Estupinan before earning a tough decision victory over Diego Paez this past February.

When the fiery flyweights collide in May, fans should expect to see a thrilling contest for as long as it lasts. Both men look to continue climbing one of the most exciting divisions in all of Muay Thai.