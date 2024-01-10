ONE Fight Night 18: Where to watch ONE Championship’s U.S. primetime return on January 12
This Friday, January 12, ONE Championships makes its grand return to North American primetime with ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.
The promotion’s first premium live event of the year features an incredible lineup of action-packed bouts. It airs from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Headlining the card is a pivotal encounter that promises to shake up the top five of the talent-laden featherweight MMA division.
Russian powerhouse Shamil Gasanov looks to tighten his grip on the #4 spot in the rankings and move a step closer to a shot at the ONE Featherweight MMA World Title.
However, standing in his way is South Korean spitfire Oh Ho Taek. He’s a knockout and submission specialist who sees this matchup as a jump-off point to becoming a ranked contender at 155 pounds.
In addition to the high-stakes main event, ONE Fight Night 18 brings together a cast of the most exciting MMA stars from around the world.
Fans can expect electrifying performances from #3-ranked bantamweight Kwon Won Il, #4-ranked bantamweight Artem Belakh, and Mongolian fan-favorite Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.
How to watch ONE Fight Night 18 live
One of the unique aspects of ONE Championship is its global reach. That said, ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video is no exception.
The event is set to captivate audiences in over 190 countries, ensuring that fans from every corner of the globe can witness the thrill of world-class martial arts.
For viewers in the United States and Canada, the excitement begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the live broadcast available on Amazon’s Prime Video.
For those seeking a more social experience, the excitement extends beyond living rooms.
Patrons in the United States can elevate their viewing experience by catching the event at various bars and restaurants through DirecTV for Business.
Full lineup:
- Featherweight MMA: Shamil Gasanov vs. Oh Ho Taek
- Bantamweight Muay Thai: Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Stefan Korodi
- Bantamweight MMA: Kwon Won Il vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg
- Lightweight Muay Thai: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Shakir Al-Tekreet
- Bantamweight MMA: Artem Belakh vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
- Lightweight Muay Thai: Liam Nolan vs. Ali Aliev
- Heavyweight MMA: Kang Ji Won vs. Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif
- Light Heavyweight Kickboxing: Beybulat Isaev vs. Yuri Farcas
- Bantamweight MMA: Mark Abelardo vs. Ibragim Dauev
