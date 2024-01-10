ONE Fight Night 18: Where to watch ONE Championship’s U.S. primetime return on January 12

This Friday, January 12, ONE Championships makes its grand return to North American primetime with ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.

The promotion’s first premium live event of the year features an incredible lineup of action-packed bouts. It airs from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Headlining the card is a pivotal encounter that promises to shake up the top five of the talent-laden featherweight MMA division.

Russian powerhouse Shamil Gasanov looks to tighten his grip on the #4 spot in the rankings and move a step closer to a shot at the ONE Featherweight MMA World Title.

However, standing in his way is South Korean spitfire Oh Ho Taek. He’s a knockout and submission specialist who sees this matchup as a jump-off point to becoming a ranked contender at 155 pounds.

In addition to the high-stakes main event, ONE Fight Night 18 brings together a cast of the most exciting MMA stars from around the world.

Fans can expect electrifying performances from #3-ranked bantamweight Kwon Won Il, #4-ranked bantamweight Artem Belakh, and Mongolian fan-favorite Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.