Henry Cejudo not impressed with recent Conor McGregor training footage: “Stay away from them yes men”

Henry Cejudo, (16-2 MMA) retired after successfully defending his UFC bantamweight title by TKO over Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA) in the second round at UFC 249 in May of 2020.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) is preparing himself for a UFC comeback after a broken ankle which he suffered during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). It was at UFC 264, in July of 2021, where McGregor went down to defeat against Poirier and suffered his injury. Poirier has been victorious in 2 of the 3 fights between the two.

Conor McGregor recently released training footage on Instagram showing his progress to date and stating:

“Day 3 back boxing without issue! 🙏

Soon this injury will be a distant memory on my Martial Arts journey.

No one has a road without bumps – but winning is about a positive attitude and determination and hard work

I am back and only getting better.”

The Irishman is targeting a summer return to the Octagon. As to who his next opponent might be, several names have been thrown out there, including Islam Makhachev (21-1 MMA), Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA) and Rafael dos Anjos (31-13 MMA). However both Jake Paul and Chael Sonnen have suggested that the perfect fight would be Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA).

Henry Cejudo took to Twitter in response to the video post with a message for Conor McGregor:

Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the 🐐 https://t.co/0vcxTQuK0k — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 11, 2022

As for Henry, he’s talking coming out of retirement and returning to the cage. Cejudo, 34, has stated he is absolutely serious about wanting a fight with Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA).

