Max Holloway on a potential rematch with Conor McGregor: “It’s on a very short list for the UFC”

Max Holloway has given his thoughts on a potential rematch with Conor McGregor as speculation grows over the next move for both men.

The two titans of the Ultimate Fighting Championship met at featherweight back in August 2013. On that night in Boston, McGregor managed to edge out the unanimous decision win in what proved to be Holloway’s last loss for almost six years until he ran into Dustin Poirier at lightweight.

Now, in a recent interview on Food Truck Diaries, Holloway has said he wants to see Conor being built back up before they potentially clash again.

“I’m not here to kick a man while he’s down, but I think that fight with me and Conor is on a very short list with the UFC,” Holloway said.

“If he was to win the fight (with Poirier) I think it would have been a little bit different, a little bit greater,” Holloway added. “I think that fight would have happened, but we’ve got nothing but time.

“He’s not going nowhere, I’m not going nowhere,” Holloway concluded. “Build the man back up, I’m going to keep doing my thing, let him do his thing… The UFC, we had talks here and there about it. It’s on a very short list for the UFC and I’m just excited for it.”

Holloway is coming off the back of an emphatic win over Calvin Kattar that he calls the best of his career.

“No, I think that was my best performance out there,” Holloway said to ESPN. “We get better every time, right? That’s what we did. And to do it against a guy like Calvin Kattar who many hold him as one of the great boxers, not in our division but all of UFC.

“To have that performance against him was great. But, like I’ve been telling everybody, it takes two man, it takes two to tango,” Holloway added. “Calvin deserves just as much praise as I do. He was in there taking it, he was in there giving it. Nothing but respect to him. But I really believe that was my best performance for sure… I just felt like I was untouchable in there”.

Do you want to see a rematch between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor?