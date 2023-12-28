Nong-O Hama seeks to silence retirement talks at ONE Friday Fights 46: “I’m still strong and hungry for victory”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 27, 2023

Nong-O Hama is determined to prove that he still possesses the fire and skill to compete at the highest level.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

He returns to action at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22. There, he faces Nico Carrillo in a crucial bantamweight Muay Thai bout at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

His path to redemption comes on the heels of a heartbreaking knockout defeat at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty this past April.

This loss cost him the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title. It also fueled some critics to call for his retirement.

However, the Thai legend believes that he still has much to offer in the sport he loves.

“I read some comments, and some of them say I’m old and I’m going to lose again,” he said.

“These insults have fueled my determination to win even more. I will prove to them that even though I am old, I’m still strong and hungry for victory.”

Acknowledging that he is nearing the end of his illustrious career, Nong-O views the matchup against Carrillo as a make-or-break juncture.

“It’s very important. It’s the most important because it’s the fight that will decide if I, at 37 years old, still can fight [against the elite] or not,” he said.

Nong-O Hama acknowledges danger posed by Nico Carrillo

Understanding the gravity of the challenge ahead, Nong-O Hama has left no stone unturned in preparing for his clash with Nico Carrillo.

He is well aware that Carrillo poses a serious threat. The Scottish spitfire is coming off back-to-back victories under the ONE Friday Fights banner.

The Thai veteran recognizes Carrillo’s athleticism and power. In fact, he aims to showcase a more refined and calculated approach in the ring on Friday.

“I have to be careful of his attacks because he can throw weapons very violently. I will focus more on dodging and defending,” he said.

“I don’t want to trade with him directly. But If I can see an opening, I’ll go for the knockout.”

ONE Championship

