Nong-O Hama seeks to silence retirement talks at ONE Friday Fights 46: “I’m still strong and hungry for victory”

Nong-O Hama is determined to prove that he still possesses the fire and skill to compete at the highest level.

He returns to action at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22. There, he faces Nico Carrillo in a crucial bantamweight Muay Thai bout at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

His path to redemption comes on the heels of a heartbreaking knockout defeat at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty this past April.

This loss cost him the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title. It also fueled some critics to call for his retirement.

However, the Thai legend believes that he still has much to offer in the sport he loves.

“I read some comments, and some of them say I’m old and I’m going to lose again,” he said.

“These insults have fueled my determination to win even more. I will prove to them that even though I am old, I’m still strong and hungry for victory.”

Acknowledging that he is nearing the end of his illustrious career, Nong-O views the matchup against Carrillo as a make-or-break juncture.

“It’s very important. It’s the most important because it’s the fight that will decide if I, at 37 years old, still can fight [against the elite] or not,” he said.