Martin Nguyen to square off against Garry Tonon at ONE 165 in Japan
Martin Nguyen and Garry Tonon will finally get an opportunity to settle their differences with each other.
Both men are set to collide in a featherweight MMA bout at ONE 165. The event will emanate from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, live on January 28.
The animosity between Nguyen and Tonon has been simmering for years, playing out vividly on social media platforms.
Now, the time has come for the verbal jabs to transform into physical combat. More so, a decisive win could lead to a shot at the ONE Featherweight MMA World Title.
Nguyen, currently ranked as the #3 contender, is one of the most feared knockout artists in ONE Championship.
With a professional record of 15-6 and an impressive 87 percent finishing rate, “The Situ-Asian” holds the record for the most victories in the division with 11.
His unanimous decision win over Leonardo Casotti this past February served as a stark reminder that the former two-division ONE World Champion remains a force to be reckoned with.
Garry Tonon continues quest for redemption
On the other hand, #1-ranked featherweight MMA contender Garry Tonon is a grappling virtuoso known for being one of the most dangerous submission artists in MMA today.
Tonon boasts an 8-1 professional record, backed by an 88 percent finishing rate. In addition, he is riding high on a two-bout winning streak.
“The Lion Killer” most recently showcased his grappling prowess by handing Shamil Gasanov his first professional loss with a kneebar submission last July.
The American aims to bounce back from his sole career defeat suffered at the hands of reigning ONE Interim Featherweight MMA World Champion Thanh Le for the lineal title in March 2022.
To secure another shot at the World Title, Tonon must overcome the formidable challenge presented by Martin Nguyen.
Headlining ONE 165 will be the kickboxing super-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.
