Martin Nguyen to square off against Garry Tonon at ONE 165 in Japan

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2023

Martin Nguyen and Garry Tonon will finally get an opportunity to settle their differences with each other.

Garry Tonon Martin Nguyen

Both men are set to collide in a featherweight MMA bout at ONE 165. The event will emanate from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, live on January 28.

The animosity between Nguyen and Tonon has been simmering for years, playing out vividly on social media platforms.

Now, the time has come for the verbal jabs to transform into physical combat. More so, a decisive win could lead to a shot at the ONE Featherweight MMA World Title.

Nguyen, currently ranked as the #3 contender, is one of the most feared knockout artists in ONE Championship.

With a professional record of 15-6 and an impressive 87 percent finishing rate, “The Situ-Asian” holds the record for the most victories in the division with 11.

His unanimous decision win over Leonardo Casotti this past February served as a stark reminder that the former two-division ONE World Champion remains a force to be reckoned with.

Garry Tonon continues quest for redemption

On the other hand, #1-ranked featherweight MMA contender Garry Tonon is a grappling virtuoso known for being one of the most dangerous submission artists in MMA today.

Tonon boasts an 8-1 professional record, backed by an 88 percent finishing rate. In addition, he is riding high on a two-bout winning streak.

“The Lion Killer” most recently showcased his grappling prowess by handing Shamil Gasanov his first professional loss with a kneebar submission last July.

The American aims to bounce back from his sole career defeat suffered at the hands of reigning ONE Interim Featherweight MMA World Champion Thanh Le for the lineal title in March 2022.

To secure another shot at the World Title, Tonon must overcome the formidable challenge presented by Martin Nguyen.

Headlining ONE 165 will be the kickboxing super-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Garry Tonon Martin Nguyen ONE Championship

Related

Jacob Smith

Jacob Smith looks forward to celebrating Christmas after ONE Fight Night 17 win

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 14, 2023
Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship

Despite historic win at ONE Fight Night 17, Roman Kryklia still sees room to grow

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 13, 2023

Roman Kryklia recently added another feather to his cap by claiming the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title.

Johan Ghazali
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Johan Ghazali dismisses Rodtang parallels after ONE Fight Night 17 win: 'I want to be my own person'

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 13, 2023

Johan Ghazali is daring to dream big.

Stamp Fairtex
ONE Championship

Buakaw praises Stamp Fairtex for three-sport world title feat: ‘I got to give it up to her’

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 13, 2023

Buakaw Banchamek finds himself in awe of a Thai compatriot who has shattered barriers and rewritten history — Stamp Fairtex.

ONE Championship

Jo Nattawut targets Tawanchai PK Saenchai rematch following spectacular victory at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 13, 2023

“Smokin” Jo Nattawut looks sharper than ever, and he has 26 pounds of gold on his mind.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

Early bird tickets to ONE 166: Qatar now on sale

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 10, 2023
Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali dreams of facing Rodtang Jitmuangnon in ONE Championship: "I'll still try to beat him up"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 10, 2023

Johan Ghazali harbors a fervent desire to someday share the same stage with none other than ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Thongpoon PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Thongpoon aims to impress in U.S. primetime debut: “This fight is going to be a barn burner”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2023

Thongpoon PK Saenchai finds himself on the cusp of elevating his status even further on the global stage.

Saemapetch Fairtex
ONE Championship

Mohamed Younes Rabah steps in to face Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2023

Saemapetch Fairtex will clash with a new opponent at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this Friday, December 8.

Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship

Roman Kryklia plans to seize the moment at ONE Fight Night 17: "It's an amazing opportunity"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2023

ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia understands the rarity of the chance he has in his upcoming bout.