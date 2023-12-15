Martin Nguyen to square off against Garry Tonon at ONE 165 in Japan

Martin Nguyen and Garry Tonon will finally get an opportunity to settle their differences with each other.

Both men are set to collide in a featherweight MMA bout at ONE 165. The event will emanate from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, live on January 28.

The animosity between Nguyen and Tonon has been simmering for years, playing out vividly on social media platforms.

Now, the time has come for the verbal jabs to transform into physical combat. More so, a decisive win could lead to a shot at the ONE Featherweight MMA World Title.

Nguyen, currently ranked as the #3 contender, is one of the most feared knockout artists in ONE Championship.

With a professional record of 15-6 and an impressive 87 percent finishing rate, “The Situ-Asian” holds the record for the most victories in the division with 11.

His unanimous decision win over Leonardo Casotti this past February served as a stark reminder that the former two-division ONE World Champion remains a force to be reckoned with.