UFC 296 suffers another late hit

UFC 296 has suffered another late hit as a welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov has been canceled.

It was just yesterday when news broke that a highly anticipated main card welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Vicente Luque was scratched from Saturday’s fight card due to the Irish standout catching pneumonia.

Now, a second illness has forced another unfortunate fight cancelation. According to a report from Alex Behunin on ‘X‘, Randy Brown was forced to withdraw from his slated prelim bout Muslim Salikhov at UFC 296 due to an unspecified illness.

Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov is OFF of UFC 296. Brown is sick — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) December 15, 2023

Randy Brown (17-5 MMA) was supposed to be competing for the first time since defeating Wellington Turman by decision at June’s UFC on ABC 5 event. Prior to that, ‘Rude Boy’ was coming off a submission loss to Jack Della Maddalena, a setback which snapped a four-fight win streak.

As for Muslim Salikhov (19-4 MMA), ‘The King of Kung Fu’ was originally planning to use UFC 296 as a chance to rebound from his recent loss to Nicholas Dalby. Now the 39-year-old will have to wait to get a chance to return to the win column.

It remains to be seen if the UFC will look to rebook the Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov and or try and to make a last-minute change.

UFC 296 is headlined by a welterweight title fight featuring Colby Covington challenging Leon Edwards.

The event is c0-headlined by a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval.

Saturday’s night updated UFC 296 lineup can be seen below: