Mark Abelardo welcomes unbeaten prospect in U.S. primetime debut

Mark Abelardo faces an intriguing opponent in his ONE Championship U.S. primetime debut on January 12.

He squares off against undefeated MMA prospect Ibragim Dauev in a bantamweight bout at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video. The event takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Tyson” has earned his stripes in the world’s largest martial arts organization across 12 matches. In fact, he demonstrates a hard-hitting style of combat and a never-say-die attitude.

The Filipino-Kiwi dynamo is currently riding high on a two-fight winning streak, with both victories coming by way of stoppage.

As Abelardo prepares for this pivotal clash, he is well aware of the stakes involved. A third consecutive triumph, especially if it comes by way of another knockout, could punch his ticket to enter the division’s rankings.

Such an ascent would inch him closer to a coveted shot at 26 pounds of gold.