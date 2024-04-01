Marat Grigorian vows to put all-out effort in world title bid: “I’m going to risk everything”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024

For Marat Grigorian, the quest for ONE Championship glory has become an unwavering obsession.

Marat Grigorian

The Armenian striker will have the chance to satiate that desire when he runs it back with Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58. This Asian primetime event airs live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5.

There, the two pound-for-pound greats duke it out for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.

Grigorian was given the chance to vie twice for 26 pounds of gold in the world’s largest martial arts organization. However, he fell short on both occasions.

The 32-year-old acknowledges that this upcoming rubber match with Superbon for the interim crown could be the last.

Now, he is willing to do whatever it takes to get a piece of it.

“Life is a risk. This year, I’m going to risk everything. I really need and want to win. That’s all there is. The only thing on my mind is to beat [Superbon]. Finish or not, it doesn’t matter how it will end. I just want to win,” he said.

With a steely determination burning bright within him, the Hemmers Gym member knows that he won’t be content until he claims the ultimate prize.

“My goal is to be the World Champion of ONE Championship. That’s the only goal in my mind. So it means everything to me. I will do my best to get there,” he said.

Marat Grigorian eyes payback against Superbon

The ONE Friday Fights 58 headliner marks the third meeting between Marat Grigorian and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

In 2018, Grigorian delivered a thunderous knockout win over his longtime rival outside the confines of ONE Championship.

However, Superbon seized his moment of redemption in 2022, clinching a dominant decision victory to defend the lineal ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.

Reflecting on their past encounters, Grigorian believes it has only served to sharpen his resolve and refine his approach.

With his sights set firmly on finally becoming a ONE World Champion, he understands that success demands nothing less than his absolute best.

“Every fight is different. We need to stay sharp because one mistake, and it can end very fast,” he said.

“He will do the same game plan as the last time, just teeping me away and throwing some knees. I think that’s the only thing that he can do against me. I will work on distance, take my points, and that’s it.”

