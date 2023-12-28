Superbon Singha Mawynn looks to end 2023 with world title in tow: “This is my best opportunity for redemption”

As the curtains draw on 2023, Superbon Singha Mawynn is driven to end the year with a ONE World Title around his waist.

He has the chance to do so when he challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship.

This epic clash happens in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46, emanating live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

Superbon’s campaign this year began with a heartbreak after he relinquished his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title to Chingiz Allazov in January.

However, fate has offered him a chance at redemption in the form of a challenging bout against Tawanchai.

“At the beginning of the year, I lost my kickboxing belt. But at the end of the year, I’ll have the opportunity to fight for Muay Thai gold. I think this is my best opportunity for redemption,” he said.

Now, Superbon is gearing up for what could be a career-defining moment this Friday.

Fans have clamored for this all-Thai matchup for a long time, but it has not been without its challenges. Injury and illness have forced its postponement on two occasions.

Fueled by the anticipation surrounding this super-fight, the 33-year-old aims to deliver an electrifying performance.

“It has the potential to be a great fight because we’re evenly matched. He is coming to win. I want to win, too. It could be the fight of the year,” Superbon said.