Superbon Singha Mawynn looks to end 2023 with world title in tow: “This is my best opportunity for redemption”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 27, 2023

As the curtains draw on 2023, Superbon Singha Mawynn is driven to end the year with a ONE World Title around his waist.

Superbon Singha Mawynn

He has the chance to do so when he challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship.

This epic clash happens in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46, emanating live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

Superbon’s campaign this year began with a heartbreak after he relinquished his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title to Chingiz Allazov in January.

However, fate has offered him a chance at redemption in the form of a challenging bout against Tawanchai.

“At the beginning of the year, I lost my kickboxing belt. But at the end of the year, I’ll have the opportunity to fight for Muay Thai gold. I think this is my best opportunity for redemption,” he said.

Now, Superbon is gearing up for what could be a career-defining moment this Friday.

Fans have clamored for this all-Thai matchup for a long time, but it has not been without its challenges. Injury and illness have forced its postponement on two occasions.

Fueled by the anticipation surrounding this super-fight, the 33-year-old aims to deliver an electrifying performance.

“It has the potential to be a great fight because we’re evenly matched. He is coming to win. I want to win, too. It could be the fight of the year,” Superbon said.

Superbon Singha Mawynn feels confident ahead of Muay Thai return

One of the lingering questions surrounding Superbon Singha Mawynn’s quest for the title is his focus on a different discipline in recent years.

Since joining ONE Championship, Superbon has exclusively competed in kickboxing. Nevertheless, he dismisses any concerns about transitioning back to Muay Thai.

”I never thought of myself as a kickboxer. I have always been a Muay Thai fighter. And I don’t think Tawanchai has more Muay Thai experience than me,” he said.

“For me, there is no difference between Muay Thai and kickboxing.”

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Nong-O Hama seeks to silence retirement talks at ONE Friday Fights 46: “I’m still strong and hungry for victory”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 26, 2023
Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Anissa Meksen eager to topple Phetjeeja and add ONE World Title to belt collection

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 21, 2023

Anissa Meksen has established herself as one of the most accomplished strikers in kickboxing today, but there’s one accolade missing from her illustrious career — a ONE World Title.

Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Wish granted: Joshua Pacio rematches Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 21, 2023

For Joshua Pacio, the road to redemption has led him back to the man who took his ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship over a year ago — Jarred Brooks.

Danny Kingad
ONE Championship

Danny Kingad faces Yuya Wakamatsu in rematch at ONE 165

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 20, 2023

Danny Kingad and Yuya Wakamatsu will renew their rivalry at ONE 165 in ONE Championship’s return to Japan on January 28.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Anissa Meksen gets nod of approval from Liam Harrison: "She’ll know how to flow and put the combinations together"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 20, 2023

Liam Harrison is placing his bets on Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Joseph Lasiri Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Joseph Lasiri seeks repeat win over Prajanchai in rematch at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 20, 2023
Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison predicts Joseph Lasiri vs. Prajanchai PK Saenchai II at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 19, 2023

Liam Harrison is lending his insight into what promises to be a clash of titans between Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Prajanchai seeks to get payback on Joseph Lasiri at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 19, 2023

Emotions are running high as Prajanchai PK Saenchai prepares to share the same stage with Joseph Lasiri once again.

Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Phetjeeja embraces underdog role against Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 16, 2023

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is gearing up for an epic showdown against Anissa Meksen for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Title.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Tawanchai promises fireworks against Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 15, 2023

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as fans eagerly await the blockbuster clash between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.