Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo to defend belt against Tommy Langaker at ONE 165

The stage is set for a riveting rematch as Kade Ruotolo defends his ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title against Tommy Langaker.

This grappling duel headlines ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru and airs live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28.

Fans are in for a treat as these two grappling maestros lock horns once again, following their sensational encounter in June 2023.

Their first meeting was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing the epitome of high-level submission grappling.

Langaker posed an early threat to Ruotolo, putting the defending champion on high alert with a heel hook. However, Ruotolo responded with equal vigor, operating behind his leg lock attempts and a relentless passing game.

In the end, Ruotolo secured the victory by unanimous decision, maintaining his flawless record in ONE Championship and extending his overall unbeaten streak to 19 consecutive wins.