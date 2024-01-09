Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo to defend belt against Tommy Langaker at ONE 165
The stage is set for a riveting rematch as Kade Ruotolo defends his ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title against Tommy Langaker.
This grappling duel headlines ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru and airs live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28.
Fans are in for a treat as these two grappling maestros lock horns once again, following their sensational encounter in June 2023.
Their first meeting was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing the epitome of high-level submission grappling.
Langaker posed an early threat to Ruotolo, putting the defending champion on high alert with a heel hook. However, Ruotolo responded with equal vigor, operating behind his leg lock attempts and a relentless passing game.
In the end, Ruotolo secured the victory by unanimous decision, maintaining his flawless record in ONE Championship and extending his overall unbeaten streak to 19 consecutive wins.
Tommy Langaker enters Kade Ruotolo rematch with huge momentum
Since that epic showdown, Kade Ruotolo has been conspicuously absent from competition.
During Ruotolo’s absence, Tommy Langaker had an incredible run of success.
The 29-year-old grappling virtuoso amassed a remarkable 14-1 record. This included an astounding 11 consecutive victories that saw him capturing the IBJJF No Gi European and World Titles.
Armed with the confidence gained from his recent accomplishments, the Norwegian standout positions himself as a formidable challenger.
Moreover, Langaker’s deep understanding of Ruotolo’s game adds an extra layer of intrigue to this upcoming World Title rematch.
Topics:ONE Championship