Manon Fiorot confirms plans to sit out for a title shot after UFC Atlantic City victory: “I’m the number one contender”

The next time that Manon Fiorot appears in the octagon, it will be a fight for UFC gold.

‘The Beast’ returned to the cage over the weekend in the main event of UFC Atlantic City. Manon Fiorot entered the fight riding an 11-fight winning streak, with victories over the likes of Rose Namajunas, Jennifer Maia, and Kaitlyn Chookagian. After the victory over ‘Thug Rose’ last year, the Frenchwoman believed that she had done enough to get a title shot.

However, due to a draw between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko last September, Manon Fiorot was forced to take another fight. Last Saturday night, she faced the rising Erin Blanchfield, in a five-round headliner. Despite a lot of momentum from ‘Cold Blooded’ heading into the bout, she was largely dominated.

Manon Fiorot earned a unanimous decision win over the weekend, handing Erin Blanchfield her first promotional defeat. Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier today, ‘The Beast’ was asked about her UFC Atlantic City victory. Furthermore, she was asked if she had done enough to earn a flyweight title shot.

Manon Fiorot responded in the affirmative, stating that she planned to sit until she fights for the UFC title. In the Frenchwoman’s eyes, she already deserved the title shot after defeating Namajunas last September. With that in mind, it’s very, very unlikely that she would take anything but a championship bout. Given her recent fight, she’s also fine waiting for the winner of Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3.

Manon Fiorot discusses potential title shot after UFC Atlantic City victory

“Just remember, I was the number one contender in my fight against Kaitlyn Chookagian.” Manon Fiorot stated on The MMA Hour when asked if she would sit out for a UFC title shot after her recent win. “I win this fight, I’m number one [still]. Unfortunately, I have an injury so Alexa can fight with Valentina. But after that fight, [I’m next].”

She continued, “You put me and Rose inside [the octagon] and I won. After Rose, I think I deserved a title shot. Now I fight Erin and I win too, so for sure I deserve a title shot… Yeah, to be honest [I think I deserved a title shot already]… I already think I deserved a title shot after the Rose win.”

What do you make of these comments from Manon Fiorot? Do you believe she earned a title shot with her victory over Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City on Saturday?