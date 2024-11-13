Kade Ruotolo dreams of ONE lightweight MMA gold: “That’s the top of the mountain” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2024

There’s simply no stopping ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo. The 21-year-old superstar impressed in his second MMA bout this past weekend at ONE 169  

Kade Ruotolo

Ruotolo showed his striking superiority against Ahmed Mujtaba on Friday, November 8, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. He downed the Pakistani ace with a right hand before submitting him in just 64 seconds of their lightweight MMA bout to move to 2-0 in the all-encompassing sport.

The Atos product’s plan was to show more of his versatility, and he believes he did that through his lightning-fast hands.   

“The last fight was more of a jiu-jitsu finish, and I wanted to show that I got some hands, too,” Ruotolo said.   

“I’m super stoked that right hand clicked. I got the knockdown, probably could have finished it there. But I just couldn’t resist the D’Arce opportunity. It’s always there.” 

Given his repertoire, fans are already wondering how a showdown with two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Christian Lee would look.  

While it’s still early days for the 21-year-old’s MMA career, Ruotolo would welcome the opportunity. 

“I’m a very ambitious person, so I like the sound of it. That being said, it’s only my second MMA fight. So, you know, go straight to the belt, there’s a massive opportunity,” he said. 

“Personally, I’m down. But I know my coaches, my team, and everyone around me, is going to be saying do it smart, get the experience. That’s the top of the mountain in MMA, right? So might as well enjoy it as well.” 

What’s next for Kade Ruotolo?

ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo showed up and showed out at ONE 169. And his future continues to get brighter and brighter with every appearance. But what’s next? 

The American plans to take the remainder of 2024 to recover for a big 2025. He’s taken to MMA competition like a duck to water, so he could remain in the sport.  

But if he has it his way, Ruotolo would love nothing more than to go back and forth between disciplines and continue cementing his legacy as an all-time fighting great. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang wants showdown with Takeru after ONE 169: “It’s time” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2024
Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrade to defend Bantamweight MMA World Title against Kwon Won Il at ONE 170  

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 12, 2024

ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade isn’t wasting any time in 2025.  

Reinier de Ridder
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder urges fellow fighters not to sign with ONE Championship: “It is a bad mistake”

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2024

UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder has urged fellow fighters against signing with rival promotion ONE Championship.

KANA
ONE Championship

Kana Morimoto to debut at ONE Friday Fights 92 versus Anissa Meksen 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 11, 2024

Japanese kickboxing star Kana Morimoto has a date for her ONE Championship debut.  

ONE Championship

How Oumar Kane’s uncle inspired him to fight: “I was always amazed” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2024

Every fighter has an origin story. For heavyweight MMA star “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, his began when he lost his father as a young boy.  

Reug Reug

'Reug Reug' dethrones Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2024
Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin deems Oumar Kane "easy work" ahead of ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 8, 2024

Back at his natural weight, three-division ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin is oozing confidence ahead of ONE 169.  

Amir Aliakbari
ONE Championship

Amir Aliakbari expects spectacular fight with "Buchecha" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 8, 2024

Heavyweight MMA star Amir Aliakbari is in the best form of his career as he enters ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug this weekend. And he anticipates a firefight with fellow gargantuan Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. 

Zhang Peimian
ONE Championship

Zhang Peimian plans to "retire" legendary Sam-A at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 8, 2024

Strawweight kickboxing phenom Zhang Peimian will have no room for sentimentality at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, which airs this Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.   

Marcus Buchech Almeida
ONE Championship

Marcus Almeida foresees stoppage win at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 7, 2024

Seventeen-time BJJ World Champion Marcus Almeida has licked his wounds and learned from the first defeat of his professional MMA career, and now he plans to stop Amir Aliakbari in a sharp response this weekend. 