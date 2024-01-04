Joshua Pacio pumped for ONE Championship’s refocus on MMA in 2024: “I want to be at the forefront”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 4, 2024

Joshua Pacio is keen on positioning himself as a key player in ONE Championship’s renewed MMA push in 2024.

The new year holds great promise for the Filipino phenom. He rematches Jarred Brooks for the American’s ONE Strawweight MMA World Title at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Pacio understands the significance of this opportunity. After all, the promotion is shifting the spotlight back to the sport that catapulted him to superstardom.

“I want to be in the forefront of it, I want to be active. Let’s wait for some fireworks with me and Jarred Brooks and, God-willing, I bring the belt back home to the Philippines,” he said.

Last year saw ONE turn its attention to Muay Thai. The weekly ONE Friday Fights show captivated audiences at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the majority of 2023.

However, this move raised questions about the discipline’s place among ONE’s premier offerings.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong addressed this concern this past December, guaranteeing the organization’s renewal of commitment to MMA.

For Pacio, this promise comes as a welcome development.

“I’m looking forward to an action-packed 2024 for mixed martial arts,” he said.

Joshua Pacio looks beyond personal glory

Joshua Pacio’s goal of reclaiming the ONE Strawweight MMA World Title goes beyond his own aspirations.

“The Passion” sees a chance not just to shine individually but to uplift his teammates at Lions Nation MMA as well.

“The goal isn’t just for me getting my belt back and redeeming myself, but I want to help and see my teammates get better, and shine on the biggest martial arts platform,” he said.

Pacio’s vision reflects a broader understanding that success is not just an individual pursuit but a collective effort.

“They’re not just my teammates, they’re my family. My goal is to push them until they get that opportunity again, like big brother Kevin [Belingon], Jeremy [Pacatiw], Danny Kingad, big brother Eduard [Folayang], big brother Honorio [Banario], everyone,” he mentioned.

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Nico Carrillo

Nico Carrillo wants to face bantamweight king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 166: ‘Let’s do it’

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 4, 2024
Reinier de Ridder and Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Reinier de Ridder to defend middleweight title in rematch with Anatoly Malykhin

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 3, 2024

Fight fans around the world will be treated to an epic rematch when Anatoly Malykhin runs it back with Reinier de Ridder.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang
ONE Championship

Seksan Or Kwanmuang accepts challenge from Liam Harrison: ‘I’ll meet you at 140 pounds’

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 3, 2024

The Muay Thai world is buzzing with excitement as Seksan Or Kwanmuang has officially responded to Liam Harrison‘s bold challenge.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Tawanchai PK Saenchai open to challenging Chingiz Allazov for kickboxing crown

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 2, 2024

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is considering the prospect of facing Chingiz Allazov for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Phetjeeja targets unification bout against Janet Todd after ONE interim world title win

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 2, 2024

It’s safe to assume that “The Queen” Phetjeeja is not resting on her laurels after her latest victory in Bangkok, Thailand.

Chingiz Allazov

Chingiz Allazov sees Takeru Segawa prevailing over Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 165

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 2, 2024
Amir Aliakbari and Arjan Bhullar
Arjan Bhullar

Former ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar to battle Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 27, 2023

ONE Championship’s maiden on-ground event in Qatar will witness a clash of titans as Arjan Bhullar faces off against fellow contender Amir Aliakbari.

Osamah Almarwai and Cleber Sousa
ONE Championship

Grappling savants Osamah Almarwai, Cleber Sousa to face off at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 27, 2023

Two elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belts will go head-to-head at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Superbon Singha Mawynn
ONE Championship

Superbon Singha Mawynn looks to end 2023 with world title in tow: “This is my best opportunity for redemption”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 26, 2023

As the curtains draw on 2023, Superbon Singha Mawynn is driven to end the year with a ONE World Title around his waist.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Nong-O Hama seeks to silence retirement talks at ONE Friday Fights 46: “I’m still strong and hungry for victory”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 26, 2023

Nong-O Hama is determined to prove that he still possesses the fire and skill to compete at the highest level.