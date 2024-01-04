Joshua Pacio pumped for ONE Championship’s refocus on MMA in 2024: “I want to be at the forefront”

Joshua Pacio is keen on positioning himself as a key player in ONE Championship’s renewed MMA push in 2024.

The new year holds great promise for the Filipino phenom. He rematches Jarred Brooks for the American’s ONE Strawweight MMA World Title at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Pacio understands the significance of this opportunity. After all, the promotion is shifting the spotlight back to the sport that catapulted him to superstardom.

“I want to be in the forefront of it, I want to be active. Let’s wait for some fireworks with me and Jarred Brooks and, God-willing, I bring the belt back home to the Philippines,” he said.

Last year saw ONE turn its attention to Muay Thai. The weekly ONE Friday Fights show captivated audiences at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the majority of 2023.

However, this move raised questions about the discipline’s place among ONE’s premier offerings.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong addressed this concern this past December, guaranteeing the organization’s renewal of commitment to MMA.

For Pacio, this promise comes as a welcome development.

“I’m looking forward to an action-packed 2024 for mixed martial arts,” he said.