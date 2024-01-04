John McCarthy thinks Colby Covington won’t ever “reach that pinnacle” following loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296: “Did you see who he called out?”

MMA analyst John McCarthy isn’t convinced that Colby Covington will ever reach the championship level after his loss at UFC 296.

Last month at UFC 296, Colby Covington fell short in his attempt to claim the UFC welterweight championship. He lost via unanimous decision to Leon Edwards in a bout that was largely dominated by the reigning champion from Birmingham, England. In the aftermath of the contest, fans and pundits alike were quick to criticize ‘Chaos’ for the way he fought.

Now, there are far more questions than answers regarding what’s next for him in the promotion. He seems to have his heart set on continuing his career, but there are so many uncertainties after his most recent performance.

In the eyes of John McCarthy, the time to get excited about Covington at the elite level has been and gone.