Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz weigh-in on controversial 10-8 scorecard from the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso rematch: “There’s no consistency”

By Harry Kettle - September 18, 2023

Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz have given their thoughts on the 10-8 scorecard in the Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso rematch.

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, UFC, Results, Noche UFC

Last weekend, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko went to war in their Noche UFC main event. The two battled it out over the UFC flyweight championship and in the end, a split draw was the result, meaning Grasso successfully retained her title.

As you can imagine, there was controversy. Many scored the fight for Shevchenko, whereas some scored it for the champion. However, one consistency throughout was that a lot of fans were baffled to see judge Mike Bell award a 10-8 round to Alexa Grasso in the fifth when it was relatively even outside of the late submission attempt.

Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier, who were on the commentary desk on Saturday night, had thoughts of their own.

Cormier & Cruz question Grasso’s 10-8 vs Shevchenko

“That wasn’t a 10-8,” Cormier said. “It’s just odd. The fight kind of went as we expected. [Round] 2 to Grasso, I thought she won Round 4, but if you don’t score it there, you’ve got Valentina as the champion.

“It’s unfortunate because this fight deserved a winner. These two women laid it all out on the line and they both fought beautifully. A draw, I guess, I don’t understand where he gets 10-8. I’m trying not to be too hard on the guy.”

Cruz, alongside Cormier, had similar thoughts.

“At least we’re putting Mike Bell [up there] so we can say, ‘OK, Mike Bell, I don’t know what you were watching that made in a 10-8 round in the fifth,’” Cruz said. “Like, what was that about? I don’t understand.

“When you look at what it takes to make a 10-8 round, I don’t know how Mike Bell can say that’s what it is. When you look at criteria, I don’t know. There’s no consistency.”

Do you agree regarding the scorecards? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

