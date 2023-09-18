Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz weigh-in on controversial 10-8 scorecard from the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso rematch: “There’s no consistency”

Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz have given their thoughts on the 10-8 scorecard in the Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso rematch.

Last weekend, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko went to war in their Noche UFC main event. The two battled it out over the UFC flyweight championship and in the end, a split draw was the result, meaning Grasso successfully retained her title.

As you can imagine, there was controversy. Many scored the fight for Shevchenko, whereas some scored it for the champion. However, one consistency throughout was that a lot of fans were baffled to see judge Mike Bell award a 10-8 round to Alexa Grasso in the fifth when it was relatively even outside of the late submission attempt.

Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier, who were on the commentary desk on Saturday night, had thoughts of their own.