Niclas Larsen out, Jo Nattawut gets new opponent at ONE Fight Night 17

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 17, 2023

“Smokin’” Jo Nattawut has a new assignment for his quick turnaround fight. It’s happening at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this December 8.

Jo Nattawut

The 34-year-old veteran will now take on ONE debutant Luke Lessei in a three-round featherweight Muay Thai clash. This bout broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nattawut had plans to face Niclas Larsen, but the latter pulled out of the matchup due to an injury. Fortunately, ONE Championship found a replacement in Lessei.

Lessei will bring forth a dynamic fighting style that underscores his penchant for scoring knockouts.

Standing 6-foot-1 to go along with his innate physical abilities, the American scrapper poses a genuine threat in the talent-filled featherweight Muay Thai division.

On the other hand, Nattawut boasts an impressive resume as an elite striker. His list of accolades includes a WMC Muay Thai World Title. But he also appeared in both ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix tournaments.

A fan favorite for his aggressive, heavy-hitting style, the Thai dynamo has entertained the audience in his 10 outings under the ONE banner.

Fans can expect a high-paced, action-packed contest as Nattawut and Lessei look to impose their will and secure a decisive victory.

Jo Nattawut faces make-or-break juncture

Jo Nattawut is at a crossroads following three consecutive defeats to high-profile opponents.

This includes a close decision loss to ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a kickboxing clash this past September.

As he vies for redemption, it’s safe to assume that Nattawut won’t leave anything to chance when he collides with Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video.

