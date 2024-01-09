Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu planning to crash top-five rankings at ONE Fight Night 18

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 9, 2024

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu is gearing up for a pivotal bout that he sees as the stepping stone to ONE Championship’s competitive bantamweight MMA rankings.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

In his next outing, he squares off with #4-ranked Artem Belakh at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video, This event emanates live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, January 12.

The Khovd, Mongolia, native understands the gravity of this showdown, as a victory over Belakh could mean breaking into the division’s top five.

“Of course, this is a very important fight for me. If I win this fight, I will be one step closer to entering the bantamweight MMA rankings, which is my main goal. So basically, this is a make-or-break time for me,” Baatarkhuu said.

So far, his performances in the world’s largest martial arts organization have been nothing short of impressive.

Notably, he submitted Filipino prodigy Jhanlo Mark Sangiao in August 2023 to extend his unbeaten promotional record to 3-0.

Now, facing Belakh, Baatarkhuu is poised to demonstrate that he belongs among the elite at 145 pounds.

“I always give 100 percent to every fight I take part in and never underestimate anyone. This fight won’t be an exception. I’ll give my all and try to get into the top five of the rankings,” he stated.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu anticipates all-out war against Artem Belakh

As Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu prepares for the clash against Artem Belakh, he envisions an all-out war inside the ring on Friday.

“I don’t think this fight will end so easily and quickly. On the contrary, it will be a very close and intense fight because we are both very determined and skilled fighters,” he explained.

“Whoever is more prepared mentally and physically that day will win.”

Drawing inspiration from his past victories, Baatarkhuu plans to follow the same recipe for success.

“I also have my strengths — my strong will and determination. I believe that I have the mental fortitude and grit to overcome all the challenges I face,” he expressed.

“These qualities are what set me apart from my opponents.”

