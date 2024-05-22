Filipino MMA star foresees savage win for “The Iron Man” at ONE 167: “Rodtang will KO him”

As the excitement mounts for ONE 167 on Prime Video, there’s one bout that has captured Lito Adiwang’s attention.

“Thunder Kid” has his whole focus on the non-title flyweight kickboxing clash between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric. This happens live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

The Filipino mixed martial artist understands the significance of this matchup, shedding light on the dynamics at play.

“This match is super exciting and evenly matched. If this is just a brawl, I think Puric wins. But if it’s a slug-fest while still being a technical fight, the gap is wide,” he said.

“The difference between skills is different between him and Rodtang.”

Rodtang is coming off a brief hiatus caused by a hand injury he sustained in training.

The reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion last competed in September 2023. He faced flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in an unforgettable duel. But he fell short, losing by close unanimous decision.

Despite the tiff not being for Rodtang’s belt due to Superlek missing weight, the fight delivered on every level. It became one of the most talked-about encounters of 2023 across all disciplines.

Meanwhile, Puric is coming off back-to-back wins in ONE Championship. This streak solidified his position as the #2-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender.

But even with the momentum that Puric brings into the showdown, Adiwang believes that Rodtang holds the edge heading into the contest.

“Rodtang is on a championship level. He is entertaining for sure, but his flamboyance is also well-calculated. If he knows he can absorb the shot, he willingly takes it on the chin,” Adiwang said.