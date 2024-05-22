Filipino MMA star foresees savage win for “The Iron Man” at ONE 167: “Rodtang will KO him”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 22, 2024

As the excitement mounts for ONE 167 on Prime Video, there’s one bout that has captured Lito Adiwang’s attention.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty

“Thunder Kid” has his whole focus on the non-title flyweight kickboxing clash between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric. This happens live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

The Filipino mixed martial artist understands the significance of this matchup, shedding light on the dynamics at play.

“This match is super exciting and evenly matched. If this is just a brawl, I think Puric wins. But if it’s a slug-fest while still being a technical fight, the gap is wide,” he said.

“The difference between skills is different between him and Rodtang.”

Rodtang is coming off a brief hiatus caused by a hand injury he sustained in training.

The reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion last competed in September 2023. He faced flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in an unforgettable duel. But he fell short, losing by close unanimous decision.

Despite the tiff not being for Rodtang’s belt due to Superlek missing weight, the fight delivered on every level. It became one of the most talked-about encounters of 2023 across all disciplines.

Meanwhile, Puric is coming off back-to-back wins in ONE Championship. This streak solidified his position as the #2-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender.

But even with the momentum that Puric brings into the showdown, Adiwang believes that Rodtang holds the edge heading into the contest.

“Rodtang is on a championship level. He is entertaining for sure, but his flamboyance is also well-calculated. If he knows he can absorb the shot, he willingly takes it on the chin,” Adiwang said.

Lito Adiwang sides with Rodtang Jitmuangnon

While Denis Puric undoubtedly poses a threat to shatter Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s aura of invincibility, Lito Adiwang predicts that it will be the Thai sensation who ultimately emerges victorious.

In fact, Adiwang feels that Rodtang will likely have his hand raised by way of knockout.

“Puric’s best attributes are his pressure and power, while Rodtang can do it all and he has better fight IQ. He knows the danger of what he does. I believe Rodtang will KO him.”Adiwang said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

