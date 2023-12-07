Artem Belakh vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu booked for ONE Fight Night 18

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 6, 2023

When the new year kicks off, fans will be in for a treat when ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video features the pivotal bantamweight MMA showdown between Artem Belakh and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

The bout takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and it airs live in U.S. primetime on January 12.

Belakh entered ONE Championship in 2022 with a considerable amount of hype. The 27-year-old rising star is an elite submission specialist hailing from the ultra-competitive Russian circuit.

He showcased his talents in his promotional debut by securing a dominant decision victory over Brazilian veteran Leandro Issa. This performance earned him the #5 spot in the bantamweight MMA rankings.

However, the euphoria was short-lived as Belakh faced a setback in his sophomore appearance this past June. There, he succumbed to a knockout defeat at the hands of #4-ranked Kwon Won Il.

Now, Belakh finds himself in a must-win situation to maintain his position in the top five.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu looks to enter rankings at Artem Belakh’s expense

Standing in Artem Belakh’s way is Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, a dark horse of the division who has enjoyed a stellar 2023.

The Mongolian bruiser has built an impressive 3-0 record in ONE Championship this year. He recently earned attention with a stunning submission victory over Filipino phenom Jhanlo Sangiao.

With such a strong showing, Baatarkhuu has positioned himself as a legitimate threat in the division.

A win over Belakh at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video could punch him a ticket to the rankings, setting the stage for more high-stakes battles in the future.

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Roman Kryklia

ONE Fight Night 17: Where and how to stream in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 7, 2023
Christian Lee, MMA
ONE Championship

Christian Lee's younger brother Adrian Lee signs with ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 5, 2023

Adrian Lee, the youngest of the renowned Lee siblings, has officially become a part of ONE Championship.

Hiroki Akimoto
ONE Championship

Exclusive: Hiroki Akimoto believes he "can dominate" Jonathan Haggerty and reclaim kickboxing crown

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 5, 2023

Hiroki Akimoto makes it no secret that he is on a mission to recapture the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong to redirect ONE Championship's mission in 2024: “MMA back in full force”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2023

Next year will be the renaissance of MMA in ONE Championship.

Alex Roberts
ONE Championship

Alex Roberts anticipates war with Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 17: "Meet him in the middle"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2023

Alex Roberts is gearing up for the defining moment of his career in ONE Championship this December 8.

Marcus Buchech Almeida

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida aiming for redemption following first MMA defeat

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2023
Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Cris Cyborg1
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong confirms ONE 165 for Japan; Rodtang vs. Takeru booked for main event

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2023

After nearly five years since its last event in Japan, ONE Championship is set to make a triumphant return to “The Land of the Rising Sun” for ONE 165 on January 28.

Edgar Tabares
ONE Championship

Edgar Tabares predicts firefight with teenage sensation Johan Ghazali: "Beaten up, bloodied up, cut up"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2023

Edgar Tabares firmly believes that his experience will play a pivotal factor in his upcoming battle against Johan Ghazali.

Jo Nattawut
ONE Championship

Jo Nattawut outlines path to victory over Luke Lessei: "He's a tricky guy"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2023

“Smokin’” Jo Nattawut is gearing up for what could be his last explosive push toward ONE World Title contention.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Jon Jones praises Mikey Musumeci for shining spotlight on mental health: “Officially call myself a fan”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 29, 2023

Mikey Musumeci has recently added another fan to his impressive list of admirers, and it’s none other than Jon Jones.