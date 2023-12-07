Artem Belakh vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu booked for ONE Fight Night 18
When the new year kicks off, fans will be in for a treat when ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video features the pivotal bantamweight MMA showdown between Artem Belakh and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.
The bout takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and it airs live in U.S. primetime on January 12.
Belakh entered ONE Championship in 2022 with a considerable amount of hype. The 27-year-old rising star is an elite submission specialist hailing from the ultra-competitive Russian circuit.
He showcased his talents in his promotional debut by securing a dominant decision victory over Brazilian veteran Leandro Issa. This performance earned him the #5 spot in the bantamweight MMA rankings.
However, the euphoria was short-lived as Belakh faced a setback in his sophomore appearance this past June. There, he succumbed to a knockout defeat at the hands of #4-ranked Kwon Won Il.
Now, Belakh finds himself in a must-win situation to maintain his position in the top five.
Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu looks to enter rankings at Artem Belakh’s expense
Standing in Artem Belakh’s way is Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, a dark horse of the division who has enjoyed a stellar 2023.
The Mongolian bruiser has built an impressive 3-0 record in ONE Championship this year. He recently earned attention with a stunning submission victory over Filipino phenom Jhanlo Sangiao.
With such a strong showing, Baatarkhuu has positioned himself as a legitimate threat in the division.
A win over Belakh at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video could punch him a ticket to the rankings, setting the stage for more high-stakes battles in the future.
