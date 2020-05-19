Eddie Alvarez makes prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje matchup

If Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje collide in the Octagon, Eddie Alvarez believes McGregor will come out on top.

Gaethje, who captured the interim lightweight title with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, has been called out by McGregor several times since, renewing discussions about a potential fight between them.

Alvarez, of course, has fought both men, losing to McGregor by knockout, and beating Gaethje by knockout, so he’s uniquely suited to weigh in on this potential matchup.

He did so in a conversation with TheScore

“I think a knockout (for McGregor),” Alvarez said (transcript via MMA Junkie). “I was able to catch (Gaethje) quite a bit with punches, and you watch, Dustin (Poirier) was able to box him a little bit.

“The thing with Justin, if I thought he was going to implement a ground game and go in there and take Conor McGregor down and put him against the cage and do what Khabib did, or do what I intended to do, if he was going to implement that game, I would say, ‘Justin is going to do really well against him,’” Alvarez added. “Just standing for standing, is what I feel like it’ll end up being, there’s just too many mistakes Justin would end up making and Conor would be able to kind of capitalize.”

Eddie Alvarez, who is the former Bellator and UFC lightweight champ, parted ways with the UFC and signed with ONE Championship. He’s gone 1-1 in the Singapore-based promotion, succumbing to punches from Timofey Nastyukhin in his debut, and defeating the former champion Eduard Folayang in his next outing. His next fight isn’t official but he’s likely quite close to a shot at the promotion’s lightweight champ Christian Lee.

What do you think of his prediction for a potential Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor fight?