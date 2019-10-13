Brandon Vera issues statement following loss at ONE: Century

ONE Championship star Brandon Vera has issued a statement following his second-round TKO loss to Aung La N Sang at ONE: Century.

Vera was finished in the second round to mark the end of a thrilling battle between the two men for the ONE light heavyweight title. It was an amazing fight that drew praise from fans all over the world. Despite the loss, Vera’s stock arguably rose in defeat.

Following the fight, Vera took to Instagram to issue a statement to his fans. Here’s what “The Truth” said.

“Sometimes things don’t go as planned. Sometimes no matter how hard you chase them, how perfect things are, they still don’t turn out perfect. Am I happy? No. Am I mad? Yeah. But Mr. Aung La N Sang, congratulations again brother. You deserve it, you earned it. Man, you’re a tough bastard. Everyone else I’ll see you soon. Alliance, we coming. We making world champions. Still the heavyweight world champion. Still defending that ASAP. I love you guys, thank you for coming to Japan, thank you everybody for your help, thank you ONE Championship, thank you everybody. Like I said, sometimes it doesn’t turn out the way you want. That doesn’t mean you stop chasing your dreams. Go get yours, go get some. I love you.”

The loss snapped Vera’s four-fight win streak and was his first defeat since a TKO loss to Ben Rothwell in the UFC back in 2013. As for Sang, he’s currently riding a seven-fight win streak and is one of ONE’s biggest stars at the moment.

Maybe one day we will see a rematch between these two. But for now, the fans in Tokyo, Japan were treated to a fantastic fight between two warriors who left it all in the cage.

What did you think of Brandon Vera vs. Aung La N Sang?