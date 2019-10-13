Anthony “Rumble” Johnson will cut to 205lbs to fight Jon Jones

Former UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson is rumored to be returning to the Octagon as a heavyweight. He even recently said he wanted to fight Francis Ngannou. But speaking to Brendan Schaub on Below the Belt, Johnson said he would be willing to cut down to 205lbs to fight UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Here’s what “Rumble” said.

.@Anthony_Rumble is willing to make the cut to 205 lbs for @JonnyBones… pic.twitter.com/WQmKTwbTA4 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) October 13, 2019

“I’m gonna wait until I get about, lose about 10 more pounds, get to 235lbs. I wanna see how my body feels. Then if it feels good, then I’m going to probably make 205lbs,” Johnson said.

Schaub asked Johnson why he would cut down to light heavyweight when he currently weighs over 275lbs. Johnson said it’s because he wants to fight Jones.

“We’ll make it happen if I get low enough. I’ll get to 205lbs. That’s a fight I wanted. I think Jon wanted that fight, too, before everything happened. That situation, which, it’s over with, it’s in the past,” Johnson said.

“When we see each other there’s no animosity, we show each other love. But that was a fight, that’s why I went up to 205lbs man. That’s the guy I want. And then you know, when I get my heart broken, I have to fight Daniel Cormier, it’s not as motivating. The fight wasn’t in me to fight DC, but I fought him, kind of fought him, but it wasn’t the same drive.”

Johnson hasn’t fought since April 2017 when he was submitted by DC in the main event of UFC 210. The loss convinced Johnson that it was time to hang up his gloves, but in the last few months he’s made it clear he plans on making a comeback to the Octagon. And when he does so, maybe Jones will be his opponent staring across the cage from him.

