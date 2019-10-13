Aung La N Sang stops Brandon Vera in thrilling brawl

The main event of Sunday’s ONE: Century card was big — both in terms of the size of the competitors and the scale of the fight. The matchup saw ONE light heavyweight champ Aung La N Sang, who also owns the promotion’s middleweight belt, attempt to thwart the challenge of heavyweight champ Brandon Vera.

The result was an absolutely thrilling contest.

Round one saw the two champions feel each other out, mixing in the occasional power shot.

Round two saw all hell break loose, as the pair pelted each other with a dazzling breadth of offense — punches, kicks, elbows, knees, all with fight-ending intention. While both men had some major success in these frenetic exchanges, it was ultimately Aung La N Sang who found victory, smashing his foe with a hellacious barrage of punches.

In victory, Aung La N Sang made his first successful defense of the light heavyweight title. He’s now on a seven-fight win-streak, and has tasted defeat just once in ONE Championship — a loss he avenged.

Vera, meanwhile, loses for the first time in ONE Championship, and fails to realize his long-time dream of becoming a two-division champion.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/13/2019.