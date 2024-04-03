Jonathan Di Bella believes win over Pranjanchai will thrust him into spotlight

Jonathan Di Bella is aware of the litmus test that awaits him at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The Italian-Canadian sensation stakes his ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title against divisional Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-headliner of this Asian primetime event.

Di Bella’s upcoming defense will be the toughest bout of his career. After all, Prajanchai boasts a staggering record of well over 300 career victories.

Moreover, the Thai star’s most recent triumph — a first-round knockout win over former champion Joseph Lasiri — serves as a stark reminder of his lethal striking prowess.

The Montreal native recognizes the magnitude of the challenge that he’s about to face at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

“I’ve been watching [Prajanchai] for a long time. Obviously, he’s a great champion. He’s one of the best strikers to ever compete at the highest level and has won all over Thailand and Lumpinee and all the other stadiums,” Di Bella said.

“I’ve been watching him for a very long time, and I’ve always had my eye on him.”

However, Di Bella is keen to emphasize that his respect for Prajanchai should not be mistaken for weakness.

On the contrary, he views this assignment as an opportunity to test his mettle against one of the best in the business.

“Beating a name like him, it means a lot. It means a lot for me. And it means a lot for all the viewers because if I beat another champion, it’s very important for my name and my recognition,” the 27-year-old said.