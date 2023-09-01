Mikey Musumeci calls openweight submission grappling bout with Shinya Aoki “a cool science experiment”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2023

For Mikey Musumeci, his next assignment is not solely about personal glory.

Mikey Musumeci Shinya Aoki

The reigning ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion has a grander vision in mind. It’s a goal that extends beyond the confines of the mats.

“Darth Rigatoni” takes on Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling contest on October 6. The showdown is part of ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, which airs live on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

Musmeci sees his matchup with “Tobikan Judan” as a massive opportunity to display the true essence of “the gentle art.”

“I think that I’m able to really show the art of jiu-jitsu when I compete, and that’s what I want to show in this match,” he told ONEFC.com.

“And I want to show it against a bigger opponent, which is what jiu-jitsu stands for — being able to defeat someone bigger than you.”

Aoki has extensive experience and accolades in MMA and grappling. However, he also brings a significant size advantage to this bout.

Acknowledging the enormity of the task ahead, Musumeci is aware of the obstacles that lie in his path.

“Kade Ruotolo, the 170-pound champion, fought [Aoki] and couldn’t finish. So I’m going up in weight and fighting a guy that the champion couldn’t finish,” he said.

“Shinya is a tough guy to finish, so it’s going to be a very interesting match.”

Mikey Musumeci believes ‘leverage’ will be key against Shinya Aoki

Mikey Musumeci’s approach to this match is a reflection of his broader mission. He aims to prove that technique, strategy, and skill can triumph over raw physicality.

“I’m on this path where I want to have the most technical finishes that I can, where I use my body to the maximal way to get the amount of leverage I need to finish a guy bigger than me. So it’s definitely a puzzle for me, and it definitely makes it like a cool science experiment,” he said.

“Will my submission mechanics be efficient enough to finish a guy bigger than me like Shinya?”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Mikey Musumeci ONE Championship Shinya Aoki

Related

Demetrious Johnson

ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson stuns with gold-medal performance at IBJJF Masters

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2023
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ready to silence her critics: "I’m going to show them all that nothing is impossible"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2023

﻿Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is setting her sights on a feat that no one else has achieved. She wants to become the first woman to claim ONE World Title belts in two weight classes.

ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson
Josh Thomson

Josh Thomson refutes Demetrious Johnson’s claim that MMA is the easiest sport to become a world champion: “There’s not a lot of them at 125”

Harry Kettle - September 1, 2023

Bellator commentator and former fighter Josh Thomson has questioned Demetrious Johnson’s claim that it’s easier to become a world champion in MMA than in boxing.

Smilla Sundell Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Smilla Sundell calls Stamp Fairtex "a big inspiration," reveals the moment that made her want to train at Fairtex

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2023

Smilla Sundell and Stamp Fairtex have cultivated a friendship that extends beyond their role as training partners.

Anna
ONE Championship

Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak paired with Cristina Morales for ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 30, 2023

Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak will finally square off against Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6.

Martin Nguyen Danial Williams

Martin Nguyen hopes Danial Williams will capitalize on "opportunity of a lifetime" at ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 30, 2023
Roberto Soldic Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Roberto Soldic in awe of Mikey Musumeci's grappling skills: "He’s very, very dangerous"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 29, 2023

ONE Championship welterweight MMA standout Roberto Soldic has come forward to express his admiration for Mikey Musumeci.

Xiong Jing Nan

"Wondergirl" Jaroonsak teams up with Olympian boxer ahead of ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 29, 2023

Among the matchups set to happen at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video is the special rules striking contest between Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak and Xiong Jing Nan.

Smilla Sundell
ONE Championship

Teen star Smilla Sundell motivated to inspire a new generation of female athletes

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2023

Smilla Sundell is relishing the opportunity to be among the cast of headliners at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Denice Zamboanga
Seo Hee Ham

Denice Zamboanga expects Stamp Fairtex to finish Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2023

Denice Zamboanga has voiced her support for former teammate and No. 1 women’s atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex.