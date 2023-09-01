Mikey Musumeci calls openweight submission grappling bout with Shinya Aoki “a cool science experiment”

For Mikey Musumeci, his next assignment is not solely about personal glory.

The reigning ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion has a grander vision in mind. It’s a goal that extends beyond the confines of the mats.

“Darth Rigatoni” takes on Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling contest on October 6. The showdown is part of ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, which airs live on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

Musmeci sees his matchup with “Tobikan Judan” as a massive opportunity to display the true essence of “the gentle art.”

“I think that I’m able to really show the art of jiu-jitsu when I compete, and that’s what I want to show in this match,” he told ONEFC.com.

“And I want to show it against a bigger opponent, which is what jiu-jitsu stands for — being able to defeat someone bigger than you.”

Aoki has extensive experience and accolades in MMA and grappling. However, he also brings a significant size advantage to this bout.

Acknowledging the enormity of the task ahead, Musumeci is aware of the obstacles that lie in his path.

“Kade Ruotolo, the 170-pound champion, fought [Aoki] and couldn’t finish. So I’m going up in weight and fighting a guy that the champion couldn’t finish,” he said.

“Shinya is a tough guy to finish, so it’s going to be a very interesting match.”