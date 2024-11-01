Aliff Sor Dechapan plans to make Walter Goncalves wilt at ONE 169 

At only 20 years old, strawweight Muay Thai star Aliff Sor Dechapan enters his biggest bout in ONE Championship yet when he meets Walter Goncalves at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug next month, and he advises the Brazilian not underestimate him.

The Thai welcomes his foe to the strawweight division on Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

In seven promotional appearances, Aliff has scored four huge knockouts with his aggressive, pressuring style. But with Goncalves being the bigger name, he feels the Brazilian will try to bully him – and Aliff believes that will bring the fight into his own hands.

“I’m taller than [Goncalves] and have a wider variety of Muay Thai weapons. I will try to use them to finish him inside the distance,” he said.

“He has a habit of punching and then backing away. I got that from his fight with heavy-hitter Thongpoon [PK Saenchai]. But I believe he will be the one to come to me because he’ll think I’m weaker than him.”