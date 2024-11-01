Aliff Sor Dechapan plans to make Walter Goncalves wilt at ONE 169 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2024

At only 20 years old, strawweight Muay Thai star Aliff Sor Dechapan enters his biggest bout in ONE Championship yet when he meets Walter Goncalves at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug next month, and he advises the Brazilian not underestimate him.  

Aliff Sor Dechapan

The Thai welcomes his foe to the strawweight division on Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.  

In seven promotional appearances, Aliff has scored four huge knockouts with his aggressive, pressuring style. But with Goncalves being the bigger name, he feels the Brazilian will try to bully him – and Aliff believes that will bring the fight into his own hands.  

“I’m taller than [Goncalves] and have a wider variety of Muay Thai weapons. I will try to use them to finish him inside the distance,” he said.  

“He has a habit of punching and then backing away. I got that from his fight with heavy-hitter Thongpoon [PK Saenchai]. But I believe he will be the one to come to me because he’ll think I’m weaker than him.” 

Aliff Sor Dechapan looking to make a statement against Walter Goncalves

Walter Goncalves has faced some of the very best strikers in the world throughout his time in ONE Championship, and Aliff Sor Dechapan respects him for that.  

The Brazilian battled flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 early on in his tenure. But Aliff believes that has given him plenty to study.  

And given the Thai’s ascension to the main roster, he feels this is the perfect time for the pair to cross paths as he looks to make a statement by defeating Goncalves. 

“This man has faced elite fighters like Superlek and Rodtang. He seems to be on another level when compared with me. However, he didn’t beat those two. So I think we should be on the same level,” he said.  

“From his fight against Superlek, I think he’s not very durable. But, once again, you can’t compare me with Superlek because we fight in different weight classes.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai

Khalilov-Kongthoranee flyweight banger added to ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2024
Christian Lee
ONE Championship

Christian Lee versus Alibeg Rasulov to headline ONE Fight Night 26 in December 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2024

The main event for ONE Fight Night 26 features the return of two-division ONE MMA World Champion Christian Lee. 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang explains his love for soccer: “My happiness” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2024

ONE World Title challengers aren’t the only thing that flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon kicks. “The Iron Man” also kicks a soccer ball around in his downtime. 

Mohamed Younes Rabah
ONE Championship

Mohamed Younes Rabah aiming for bounce-back win at ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2024

After suffering the first loss of his career, Mohamed Younes Rabah plans to rise from the ashes at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug when he meets Eddie Abasolo in a featherweight Muay Thai tilt.  

ONE Championship

Danny Kingad believes ONE World Title shot is within reach  

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 30, 2024

Since Demetrious Johnson vacated the ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship, a new day has dawned over the weight division. Now, Danny Kingad wants to make the most of it.  

Adriano-Moraes

Adriano Moraes motivated by newborn daughter ahead of pivotal rematch at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2024
Jacob Smith
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Jacob Smith insists he’s “better in every way” ahead of ONE 169 clash with Rodtang

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2024

British Muay Thai star Jacob Smith has the chance to avenge his prior defeat to ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon next month, and he insists his talents have developed tenfold since their first encounter in May 2022.   

Seksan Or Kwanmuang
ONE Championship

Seksan to face Soe Lin Oo in firefight at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2024

After successfully prevailing from another firefight at ONE 168 in September, Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang faces Soe Lin Oo in what’s expected to be another barnburner in January. 

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Tawanchai vs. Superbon II to headline ONE 170 at Bangkok's Impact Arena

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will kick off 2025 with a banger.  

Superlek Kiatmoo9
Superlek Kiatmuu9

Superlek to defend ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title versus Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024

After a busy 2024, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 looks to keep his momentum rolling when he returns in January 2025.  