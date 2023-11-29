Walter Goncalves still focused on winning Muay Thai gold in ONE Championship

Walter Goncalves is on a unique journey in the world of combat sports.

While success in mixed martial arts remains a burning ambition, his immediate focus is on the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.

The Brazilian striker is returning to his roots with a renewed passion at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video. There, he faces England’s Jacob Smith.

The three-round bout takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and airs live in U.S. primetime on December 8.

Goncalves made his MMA debut in July, a venture that ended in a loss to Banma Duoji. But rather than being deterred by the experience, he found a love for the all-encompassing sport.

“As it was my first MMA fight, it was an incredible feeling. There’s no way to describe it. I just know that I want to fight MMA more often, and I’m going to train a lot more for that. One day, I want to be an MMA World Champion,” he said.

Despite the disappointing result, Goncalves is resolute in his commitment to return to MMA and test his mettle once again.

“I don’t think anything went wrong [in the fight]. He was better than me that day because in MMA he is much more experienced than me. But that didn’t frustrate me at all. It just made me want to pursue my dream more,” Goncalves said.

Currently ranked as the #2 contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division, Goncalves has already positioned himself among the elite.

The 25-year-old cannot deny the allure of vying for 26 pounds of gold.

“I want to achieve my goal of becoming a Muay Thai World Champion. I feel like it’s something that’s closest to me as it’s where I feel most confident and comfortable,” he said.