Khalilov-Kongthoranee flyweight banger added to ONE 169 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2024

Two of the most aggressive punchers in flyweight Muay Thai will lock horns when Kongthoranee Sor Sommai collides with Tagir Khalilov in just under two weeks.  

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai

The pair will battle at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Friday, November 8, live from Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, in a scrap where both men look to return to the win column.  

In one corner is Kongthoranee. The Thai striker took to life in ONE’s Friday Fights series in February 2023. He went on a rampant run, amassing a seven-fight winning streak.  

That met its end in a non-title clash with two-division king Superlek Kiatmoo9 this past June at ONE Friday Fights 68. There, he lost a decision. Kongthoranee proved he can hang with the best of them. Khalilov, however, will look to zap any confidence his adversary has. 

Much like Kongthoranee, Khalilov has fought the best on offer in ONE Championship. This includes Superlek and ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. 

His recent outings have seen mixed results, but Khalilov is always value for money. So when the bell rings on November 8, fans should expect a combustible affair. 

Kongthoranee looks to rebuild momentum at ONE 169

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai’s seven-fight winning streak may have come to an end at ONE Friday Fights 68, but given the opposition in Superlek Kiatmoo9, nobody will hold it against him.  

With that loss behind him, the Thai hitter looks to regain some momentum at ONE 169 against Tagir Khalilov.  

The tilt will also be his first time featuring prominently on a numbered card in ONE Championship, so he’ll be looking to capitalize on the extra eyeballs in U.S. primetime with a signature finish over the Russian. 

