Khalilov-Kongthoranee flyweight banger added to ONE 169 

Two of the most aggressive punchers in flyweight Muay Thai will lock horns when Kongthoranee Sor Sommai collides with Tagir Khalilov in just under two weeks.

The pair will battle at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Friday, November 8, live from Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, in a scrap where both men look to return to the win column.

In one corner is Kongthoranee. The Thai striker took to life in ONE’s Friday Fights series in February 2023. He went on a rampant run, amassing a seven-fight winning streak.

That met its end in a non-title clash with two-division king Superlek Kiatmoo9 this past June at ONE Friday Fights 68. There, he lost a decision. Kongthoranee proved he can hang with the best of them. Khalilov, however, will look to zap any confidence his adversary has.

Much like Kongthoranee, Khalilov has fought the best on offer in ONE Championship. This includes Superlek and ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

His recent outings have seen mixed results, but Khalilov is always value for money. So when the bell rings on November 8, fans should expect a combustible affair.