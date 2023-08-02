Marat Grigorian ready for five-round war against Chingiz Allazov
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov puts his strap on the line against No. 2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13.
It will be the third time the two bitter rivals step into the ring opposite each other. Both men crossed paths twice 10 years ago, with one duel going the way of Grigorian and the other ending in a no contest.
Grigorian feels that he has the mental edge entering the matchup. After all, he holds a victory over the man recognized as the best pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet today.
However, the Armenian-Belgian striker acknowledges that he and his longtime rival are now in the prime of their careers.
“At that moment, we were the best upcoming fighters. From those years, we have both changed a lot. We’ve both fought against the top guys. Now, I’m seeing he’s [gotten] much better in these last two years,” Grigorian said.
Allazov is coming off the biggest victory of his illustrious career. In January, he knocked out Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn to claim the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.
Meanwhile, Grigorian heads into the pivotal encounter with a 3-1 slate under the ONE Championship banner. And it’s worth noting that two of those three victories have come by knockout.
Both men have built a reputation for their devastating power. Still, Marat Grigorian is prepared to go the distance, if necessary.
“I love fighting five rounds. I always get better and better. He’s also used to fighting five rounds. So, I think it will be a very interesting and good fight for all the media and all the fans,” he said. “One second of not being focused can end the fight.”
Marat Grigorian Excited For ‘Most Important Fight’ Of His Career
With their third meeting on the horizon, the stakes couldn’t be higher as 26 pounds of gold hang in the balance.
For the 32-year-old Hemmers Gym standout, this is more than another World Title shot – it’s a chance to solidify his legacy as one of kickboxing’s greats.
As Grigorian gears up to share the same stage with Allazov once more, he believes that he possesses the right tools to emerge victorious.
“Of course, I’m going for the gold,” he said. “I’m going for the win. And at this point, this opportunity means a lot. I think this is the most important fight of my career so far, so I will try to do everything for the win.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Marat Grigorian ONE Championship