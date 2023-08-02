Marat Grigorian ready for five-round war against Chingiz Allazov

The iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will play host to an epic trilogy bout on Friday, August 4.

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov puts his strap on the line against No. 2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13.

It will be the third time the two bitter rivals step into the ring opposite each other. Both men crossed paths twice 10 years ago, with one duel going the way of Grigorian and the other ending in a no contest.

Grigorian feels that he has the mental edge entering the matchup. After all, he holds a victory over the man recognized as the best pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet today.

However, the Armenian-Belgian striker acknowledges that he and his longtime rival are now in the prime of their careers.

“At that moment, we were the best upcoming fighters. From those years, we have both changed a lot. We’ve both fought against the top guys. Now, I’m seeing he’s [gotten] much better in these last two years,” Grigorian said.

Allazov is coming off the biggest victory of his illustrious career. In January, he knocked out Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn to claim the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.

Meanwhile, Grigorian heads into the pivotal encounter with a 3-1 slate under the ONE Championship banner. And it’s worth noting that two of those three victories have come by knockout.

Both men have built a reputation for their devastating power. Still, Marat Grigorian is prepared to go the distance, if necessary.

“I love fighting five rounds. I always get better and better. He’s also used to fighting five rounds. So, I think it will be a very interesting and good fight for all the media and all the fans,” he said. “One second of not being focused can end the fight.”