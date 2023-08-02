Marat Grigorian ready for five-round war against Chingiz Allazov

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2023
The iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will play host to an epic trilogy bout on Friday, August 4.

Marat Grigorian

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov puts his strap on the line against No. 2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13.

It will be the third time the two bitter rivals step into the ring opposite each other. Both men crossed paths twice 10 years ago, with one duel going the way of Grigorian and the other ending in a no contest.

Grigorian feels that he has the mental edge entering the matchup. After all, he holds a victory over the man recognized as the best pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet today.

However, the Armenian-Belgian striker acknowledges that he and his longtime rival are now in the prime of their careers.

“At that moment, we were the best upcoming fighters. From those years, we have both changed a lot. We’ve both fought against the top guys. Now, I’m seeing he’s [gotten] much better in these last two years,” Grigorian said.

Allazov is coming off the biggest victory of his illustrious career. In January, he knocked out Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn to claim the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.

Meanwhile, Grigorian heads into the pivotal encounter with a 3-1 slate under the ONE Championship banner. And it’s worth noting that two of those three victories have come by knockout.

Both men have built a reputation for their devastating power. Still, Marat Grigorian is prepared to go the distance, if necessary.

“I love fighting five rounds. I always get better and better. He’s also used to fighting five rounds. So, I think it will be a very interesting and good fight for all the media and all the fans,” he said. “One second of not being focused can end the fight.”

Marat Grigorian Excited For ‘Most Important Fight’ Of His Career

With their third meeting on the horizon, the stakes couldn’t be higher as 26 pounds of gold hang in the balance.

For the 32-year-old Hemmers Gym standout, this is more than another World Title shot – it’s a chance to solidify his legacy as one of kickboxing’s greats.

As Grigorian gears up to share the same stage with Allazov once more, he believes that he possesses the right tools to emerge victorious.

“Of course, I’m going for the gold,” he said. “I’m going for the win. And at this point, this opportunity means a lot. I think this is the most important fight of my career so far, so I will try to do everything for the win.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Marat Grigorian ONE Championship

Related

ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video

3 reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2023
John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker looks to crash World Title picture at ONE Fight Night 13

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2023

The next chapter of John Lineker’s ONE Championship tenure could be off to a frantic start at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

Michael Page
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chatri Sityodtong reveals ONE Championhsip hasn't talked to free agent Michael Page

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong says the promotion hasn’t reached out to Michael Page yet, and they are uncertain if they will.

Chingiz Allazov
Marat Grigorian

Two World Title bouts top ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 1, 2023

ONE Championship is gearing up to kick off the month of August with a thunderous bang.

Marcus Buchech Almeida
ONE Championship

Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida takes aim at "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane: "My goal is to finish it in the first round"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 1, 2023

Despite the tantalizing prospect of a World Title shot, Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida remains resolute in keeping his gaze firmly fixed on the task at hand, choosing to value the challenge before him rather than the potential rewards that lie ahead.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 and UFC Nashville

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 133 with Chatri Sityodtong ft. BJ Penn, Dustin Jacoby, Billy Quarantillo, and Damon Jackson

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023
Rodtang at ONE Fight Night 10
ONE Championship

ONE Championship to hold four U.S. events in 2024 after successful Colorado debut

Josh Evanoff - July 20, 2023

ONE Championship is headed back to America for a packed 2024 schedule.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong declares ONE Championship’s Anatoly Malykhin as the best MMA heavyweight on the planet

Harry Kettle - June 26, 2023

ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong believes Anatoly Malykhin is the best heavyweight in mixed martial arts.

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC 288
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would have defeated Aljamain Sterling under ONE Championship rule set: “Oh, 1,000 percent”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would’ve gotten his hand raised over Aljamain Sterling if it was fought under ONE Championship rules.

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt calls out Japanese legend Shinya Aoki following recent win at ONE Fight Night 10

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2023

Sage Northcutt has called out Shinya Aoki for a fight following his recent comeback victory in ONE Championship.