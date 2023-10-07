OKTAGON’s Pavol Langer not set on UFC ambitions: “I am just focused on my next fight”

By Zain Bando - October 7, 2023

Although Pavol Langer is the betting underdog entering his highly-anticipated OKTAGON light heavyweight title fight against Karlos Vemola Saturday in Bratislava, he is taking it one fight at a time.

Pavol Langer, Karlos Vermola

A veteran of 21 fights, winning three straight, Langer has the momentum on his side against a formidable opponent in Vemola. Langer spoke to BJPenn.com ahead of Saturday night to get a feel for his opponent, a potential game plan, and his future in MMA.

Pavol Langer has been competing since Feb. 2013, when he began his professional career 0-2. Since those defeats against Makhmud Muradov and Rudolf Kriz, Langer won four in a row and two of his next six before getting signed to OKTAGON in May 2018.

Langer’s career has taken a positive turn ever since, winning six of his last eight, with his last loss coming in April 2022.

Answers have been edited for clarity as of Wednesday, October 4.

Q: How do you feel about being an underdog heading into the fight? Do you think it will serve as extra motivation?

Pavol Langer: I think that being an underdog is way better. There is less pressure on you, and you can surprise everybody. I am used to being an underdog. It is just a word. In reality, the chances are always 50/50. One second or one millimeter can change everything.

Q:  How much do you know about Vemola, and without giving too much away, what is his biggest weakness?

Pavol Langer: I think that I know enough about Vemola. I watched all his fights. My team watched all his fights multiple times. We were searching for mistakes and bad habits; as everybody else, Karlos also has some.

Q: You’ve won three straight fights. What has been the part of your style that has improved the most over the years?

Pavol Langer: I am trying to be a complete fighter and improve all my skills in each aspect of the fight. I work with great people. I have great sparring partners and trainers. They always push me to my limits, and I can see some progress with each preparation.

Q:  Is your goal to make it into the UFC, ONE Championship, PFL, or Bellator one day? Or are you happy with OKTAGON MMA? And why?

Pavol Langer: My goal is to be healthy and to have a healthy family. I am focused just on my next fight. I am not in contact with any other federation or management who could make a way to this organization. I know I am not the youngest fighter and don’t have a shining record, so I am not thinking about my next steps. I am focused on this fight, which is everything for me right now. Only God knows what will bring in the future, but never say never. Maybe somebody will one day bring an interesting offer that can’t be refused, but I am going to think about it when it is actual. Right now, there is nothing like that on my road. Oktagon is a great promotion, and they are growing with each event, so I can say that I am satisfied with it.

What do you think of Pavol Langer’s comments ahead of his Saturday’s OKTAGON light heavyweight unification bout? Let us know, Penn Nation!

