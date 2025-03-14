Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller offers health update on former rival Nick Diaz: “He’s getting it together”

By Josh Evanoff - March 14, 2025

Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller has provided a promising update on his former UFC rival Nick Diaz.

Nick Diaz

The former Strikeforce and WEC champion had a rough 2024. Nick Diaz was famously set to end a three-year layoff against Vicente Luque last summer in Abu Dhabi. However, the welterweight withdrew due to unknown reasons, and the bout was rebooked for UFC 310 in December. Sadly, the fight was again canceled. However, this cancellation was far more troubling.

A few weeks before the event, concerning videos emerged of Nick Diaz. In one clip, the former UFC title challenger was seen shirtless on the side of a road, lighting grass on fire. While Diaz never made a statement about the video, he was pulled from his fight against Luque in favor of Themba Gorimbo. ‘The Silent Assassin’ wound up earning a first-round submission win in December.

Months after that incident, Nick Diaz has remained silent. However, his former rival Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller has some good news about the former UFC star. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier this week, the former ‘Bully Beatdown’ host reflected on his former feud with Diaz. The two famously feuded in the late 2000s, but buried the hatchet last year. After the aforementioned video of Diaz went viral, Miller reached out and offered his help.

Jason Mayhem Miller

Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller provides health update on former UFC rival Nick Diaz

During the discussion, Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller revealed that someone from Nick Diaz’s team reached out to him. While the 44-year-old doesn’t want to speak out too much about the UFC welterweight’s issues, he did reveal that his former rival is in a much better place now.

“Somebody [from Nick Diaz’s camp] gave me a note that [said]: ‘Hey, look, he’s getting it together’,” Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller told Ariel Helwani earlier this week. “It’s very sensitive to talk about this guy’s journey because I have a lot of empathy for it. Because it’s easy, like I said, to fall into this darkness. People do not understand how, you know, if you’re a C-level celebrity, it’s super easy.” (h/t TalkSport)

He continued, “A lot of people will glob on you and drag you in this direction, that direction. And it’s super easy to fall into, let alone huge, superstar champions like Nick Diaz… So it’s hard for me to come off without sounding negative about these guys’ experience right now. But right now, look, we see that it’s not going perfect. And both camps have told me that they’re on the right path to get back together.”

What do you make of these comments from former UFC fighter Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller? Do you think Nick Diaz will fight again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller Nick Diaz UFC

