Paul Craig reacts to controversial ending to UFC Atlanta fight
Paul Craig has given his reaction to the aftermath of his controversial UFC Atlanta fight.
Craig shared the Octagon with Rodolfo Bellato on Saturday. Before the end of the opening frame, Craig landed an illegal upkick on Bellato, which led to a no contest. Many argue that Bellato milked the foul by “flopping.”
Following the disappointing result, Craig chose to take the high road.
RELATED: ANTHONY SMITH SCOLDS UFC FIGHTER FOR ‘PRETENDING’ TO BE UNCONSCIOUS DURING CONTROVERSIAL BOUT
Paul Craig Won’t Question Rodolfo Bellato
Paul Craig answered questions from reporters during the UFC Atlanta post-fight press conference. The 28-fight veteran said that while he’s aware that some have accused Rodolfo Bellato of finding an out, Craig won’t speculate (h/t Bloody Elbow).
“A few people messaged me regarding this, and they’re saying that it looked a bit floppish, like he was maybe hamming it up,” Craig said.
“I don’t want to think any fighter is looking for an easy way out in this sport. We’re all fighters. We’re all in the UFC, the pinnacle of our careers, and we’re looking to put on a performance.”
Craig continues to search for his first win since 2023. He has gone 0-3, 1 NC in his last four fights. The losses were against Bo Nickal, Caio Borralho, and Brendan Allen.
As for Bellato, who earned his UFC contract through “Dana White’s Contender Series,” his record under the UFC banner is now 1-1-1, 1 NC. He has been under heavy scrutiny from fans, but some media members, such as Aaron Bronsteter, have come to the defense of “Trator.”
It’s unknown at this time whether or not the UFC will attempt to rebook the matchup or if Craig and Bellato will have new opponents. BJPenn.com will keep you updated on the continued fallout of the controversial UFC Atlanta bout between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Paul Craig UFC