Video | Wanderlei Silva brutally KO’d during post-fight brawl at Spaten Fight Night 2

By Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025
Wanderlei Silva, UFC, KO, PRIDE

Former PRIDE champion and MMA legend Wanderlei Silva was knocked out cold during a wild post-fight brawl this evening.

Silva had apparently been DQ’d in Round 4 of his fight at Spaten Fight Night 2, this after performing repeated fouls on his opponent Acelino Freitas.

The wild footage was posted by Caposa on ‘X‘ just moments ago.

As you can see above, the former PRIDE and UFC star ended being knocked out right in the center of the ring shortly after the brawl escalated.

Wanderlei Silva has spoken openly about suffering from memory loss as a result of his wars in MMA, so hopefully tonight’s blow wasn’t as bad as it looked…

The incident just happened minutes ago, so stay tuned to the site for further updates as they become available.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Wanderlei Silva

Related

Neil Magny, UFC Perth, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Neil Magny submits Jake Matthews at UFC Perth

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025
Neil Magny
Neil Magny

UFC Perth Results: Neil Magny stops Jake Matthews (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Neil Magny.

Navajo Stirling, UFC Perth, Results, UFC
Rodolfo Bellato

UFC Perth Results: Navajo Stirling defeats Rodolfo Bellato (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Perth results, including the featured prelim between Navajo Stirling and Rodolfo Bellato.

UFC Perth, Carlos Ulberg, Dominick Reyes, Results, UFC
dominick reyes

UFC Perth: ‘Ulberg vs. Reyes’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

The Octagon returns to Australia for tonight’s UFC Perth event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Dominick Reyes vs. Carlos Ulberg.

Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev is more intrigued by UFC Perth headliner than key UFC 320 bout

Dylan Bowker - September 26, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev lords over the UFC light heavyweight division, and while his next challenger is locked in, he does have a clear interest in a pair of upcoming high-stakes clashes at 205 pounds. Ankalaev will defend his belt against the man he claimed it from, Alex Pereira, in the headliner of UFC 320 on October 4th.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during UFC 321 presser

Tom Aspinall will get a "spectacular win and finish" over Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, says Martin Buday

Dylan Bowker - September 26, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski press conference
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski suggests next UFC fight won't happen until 2026, Lerone Murphy reacts

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 26, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski’s 2025 schedule inside the Octagon may have ended back in April.

Joe Rogan and Dricus du Plessis
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan shares grim outlook for Dricus du Plessis' chances of avenging loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 26, 2025

Joe Rogan isn’t sold on things being much different if Dricus du Plessis ever gets a rematch with Khamzat Chimaev.

Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 322's Islam Makhachev won't make the same mistake Belal Muhammad did, says JDM

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 26, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena doesn’t expect Islam Makhachev to make the same error that Belal Muhammad made.

Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Henry Cejudo believes Ronda Rousey returning to UFC is possible

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes his fellow Olympian Ronda Rousey could potentially return to the UFC in the future.