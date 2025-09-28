Video | Wanderlei Silva brutally KO’d during post-fight brawl at Spaten Fight Night 2

Former PRIDE champion and MMA legend Wanderlei Silva was knocked out cold during a wild post-fight brawl this evening.

Silva had apparently been DQ’d in Round 4 of his fight at Spaten Fight Night 2, this after performing repeated fouls on his opponent Acelino Freitas.

The wild footage was posted by Caposa on ‘X‘ just moments ago.

CHAOS. Brawl in the ring and Wanderlei gets sparked out cold pic.twitter.com/SWtu4LC7pN — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 28, 2025

Former UFC fighter Wanderlei Silva just got knocked out COLD in an all-out brawl 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FyYba7QeEJ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 28, 2025

As you can see above, the former PRIDE and UFC star ended being knocked out right in the center of the ring shortly after the brawl escalated.

Wanderlei Silva has spoken openly about suffering from memory loss as a result of his wars in MMA, so hopefully tonight’s blow wasn’t as bad as it looked…

The incident just happened minutes ago, so stay tuned to the site for further updates as they become available.