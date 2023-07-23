Nathaniel Wood targeting Edson Barboza following UFC London win: “I would like to fight a legend of the sport”

By Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023

Nathaniel Wood has respectfully expressed his desire to share the Octagon with Edson Barboza.

Nathaniel Wood

Wood was in action this past Saturday (July 22). He went one-on-one with Andre Fili on the main card of UFC London. This was a close one, but “The Prospect” emerged victorious over Fili via unanimous decision. This is the third win in a row for Wood.

Nathaniel Wood Wants Edson Barboza Fight

It hasn’t taken long for Nathaniel Wood to narrow down who he’d like his next opponent to be. During the UFC London post-fight press conference, Wood revealed that a showdown with Edson Barboza is appealing to him (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I would like to fight a legend of the sport, and that would be Edson Barboza in Brazil,” Wood said. “It would be an absolute honor again, like I just said with Andre Fili. I’ve been a fan of his for years, and I know he’s coming toward the end of his career.

“For me, someone like (Chan Sung Jung), ‘The Korean Zombie,’ that would be something special. I would like to get one of the legends before they kind of retire from the sport or go on decline. Edson Barboza is coming off a win. He’s still a dangerous opponent. For me, that’s a fight I would like. But whatever the UFC wants. I will fight anyone they give me and start making my way up the rankings.”

RELATED: ANDRE FILI ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING UFC LONDON LOSS AGAINST NATHANIEL WOOD

Wood’s desire to fight Barboza certainly makes sense given the name recognition. On top of that, Barboza is ranked number 14 on the official UFC featherweight rankings. Wood is currently unranked, but a win over someone in the top 15, such as Barboza, would change that.

Whether or not Wood gets his wish remains to be seen. After extending his winning streak to three, the UFC might just give “The Prospect” the fight he’s been looking for.

