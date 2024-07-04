VIDEO | Streamer trolls Nate Diaz at fight week press conference, gets jumped by Diaz’s team

A prominent streamer’s attempt to troll former UFC superstar Nate Diaz ahead of his boxing match with Jorge Masvidal backfired.

Diaz and Masvidal will clash in a rematch of their UFC 244 BMF showdown this Saturday, this time inside the boxing ring. The card also features Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila and the return of boxing legend Danny Jacobs.

The Diaz vs. Masvidal pre-fight buildup has featured an endless press tour, brawls between their teams, and short answers to questions from the media. Things took an odd turn just days ahead of Saturday’s fight.

At the fight week pre-fight press conference on Wednesday, a streamer called N3on got the last question from the media row. He decided to ask Diaz whether or not he’ll retire with a knockout loss on Saturday.