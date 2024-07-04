VIDEO | Streamer trolls Nate Diaz at fight week press conference, gets jumped by Diaz’s team
A prominent streamer’s attempt to troll former UFC superstar Nate Diaz ahead of his boxing match with Jorge Masvidal backfired.
Diaz and Masvidal will clash in a rematch of their UFC 244 BMF showdown this Saturday, this time inside the boxing ring. The card also features Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila and the return of boxing legend Danny Jacobs.
The Diaz vs. Masvidal pre-fight buildup has featured an endless press tour, brawls between their teams, and short answers to questions from the media. Things took an odd turn just days ahead of Saturday’s fight.
At the fight week pre-fight press conference on Wednesday, a streamer called N3on got the last question from the media row. He decided to ask Diaz whether or not he’ll retire with a knockout loss on Saturday.
Nate Diaz gets the last laugh after streamer trolls him
Watch the incident involving N3on, a streamer on Kick.com, and Diaz below.
Streamer N3on just tried to troll Nate Diaz and folded immediately 💀 pic.twitter.com/aimwOc3xz1
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 3, 2024
Just minutes after the press conference concluded, a few members of Diaz’s team chased N3on out of the venue.
Nate’s team just ran him out of the venue 😂 pic.twitter.com/TD5xjIeaNn
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 3, 2024
It’s uncertain, as of this writing, if N3on was assaulted by members of Diaz’s team or if cooler heads prevailed.
Diaz will make his boxing return this weekend after a loss to Jake Paul in his professional debut last year. He also hasn’t ruled out a potential return to the UFC after this upcoming fight.
This isn’t the first time that a troll has infiltrated a press conference and taken open shots at Diaz. Ahead of Diaz’s fight against Paul, one person associated with Paul’s Betr company asked Diaz if he could challenge his brother Nick to a fight.
Diaz and his team are never afraid to lock horns with trolls and other adversaries. As he prepares for his professional boxing return against Masvidal, it appears he got the last laugh over N3on.
