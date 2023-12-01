Nate Diaz responds after UFC CEO Dana White claims “Khabib’s crew in Dagestan” could take over “weak” America

Nate Diaz is responding after UFC CEO Dana White claims ‘Khabib’s crew in Dagestan’ could take over ‘weak’ America.

Dana White told the ‘Full Send’ podcast that he’s feels America is ‘soft’:

“If we go to war right now, are you confident in this generation that we have right now? That these guys are gonna go out and storm some f**king beach somewhere? There’s a small, handful of people, most of them probably down around the bible belt and down south that will actually f**king stand up and fight for this f**king country right now. It’s scary. Khabib’s crew in Dagestan could probably come in and take over this f**king country right now because this generation is such a bunch of f**king p***es. We’re getting soft. We’re getting weak. Every 10 years we get softer and weaker.”

Concluding, the 54-year-old White said:

“To be fair, I think every generation thinks the next generation is soft. If you look at all the sh*t that’s going on in the world right now, there’s no respect for the police anymore, there’s no respect for the military. There’s no respect for our country, our freedom, our way of life that we have here. You can sit around and nitpick and talk about things that are wrong with the United States. Let me tell you something, your generation, my generation, everybody’s generation … this is it. If this falls, there’s no other f**king place to go.”

A staunch Trump supporter, White was very passionate when speaking about the United States.

Responding on Instagram, MMA sensation, Nate Diaz, agreed with White saying:

“Agreed. But kabob and his friends ain’t gonna do sh*t.”

Do you, like Diaz, agree that the US of A is in big trouble should there be a war?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!