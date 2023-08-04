Nate Diaz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier aren’t “real fighters” due to the way they fought

Nate Diaz has taken aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier.

Diaz has been vocal in the past about how much he dislikes Nurmagomedov. The two sides even had an altercation at an MMA event as Diaz reportedly slapped Khabib in the face.

Now, speaking on the Full Send podcast, Nate Diaz was asked about Conor McGregor’s trash-talking and used it as an opportunity to take aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov, and subsequently Daniel Cormier.

“F**k Khabib, that was funny. Khabib is the worst. Just look at him, he ran off, he’s a jock. It’s not my style of fighting. I don’t like it,” Nate Diaz said to the Nelk Boys on their podcast.