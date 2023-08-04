Nate Diaz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier aren’t “real fighters” due to the way they fought
Diaz has been vocal in the past about how much he dislikes Nurmagomedov. The two sides even had an altercation at an MMA event as Diaz reportedly slapped Khabib in the face.
Now, speaking on the Full Send podcast, Nate Diaz was asked about Conor McGregor’s trash-talking and used it as an opportunity to take aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov, and subsequently Daniel Cormier.
Nate Diaz is not a fan of Khabib.https://t.co/YR68IFhxtG pic.twitter.com/9hEnZyB9ZI
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 4, 2023
“F**k Khabib, that was funny. Khabib is the worst. Just look at him, he ran off, he’s a jock. It’s not my style of fighting. I don’t like it,” Nate Diaz said to the Nelk Boys on their podcast.
Nate Diaz says he’s a real fighter
RELATED: Justin Gaethje changes tune as he’s now interested in fighting Conor McGregor.
When asked why he didn’t like Khabib Nurmagomedov, he said he wasn’t a fan of the way he fought. He also claims Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier aren’t real fighters like he is.
“Yeah, that’s cool. If that’s how you fight. But the style in general, he’s not a real fighter. Him, ‘DC’ (Daniel Cormier), certain guys. I’m just not interested in that kind of fighting at all,” Diaz said. “Not wrestling because I love wrestling. It’s just the jocky attitude. I’m a real fighter. I like real fighters who fight for real.”
It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Nate Diaz take aim at wrestlers as he has been vocal about his displeasure with people who just want to hold people down. Instead, Diaz is looking for the fun fights he had against Conor McGregor that proves they are real fighters, in Diaz’s word.
Nate Diaz is set to return to fighting on Saturday as he makes his pro boxing debut against Jake Paul. It is his first fight since he left the UFC after fighting out his contract following his submission win over Tony Ferguson.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Daniel Cormier Khabib Nurmagomedov Nate Diaz UFC