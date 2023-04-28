Nate Diaz calls for upcoming Jake Paul fight to be made 12 rounds: “Ur on steroids so let’s put that sh*t to work”

Nate Diaz is calling for the upcoming fight with Jake Paul to be moved to 12 rounds.

The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The bout is currently scheduled to go eight rounds, but Diaz is now calling for an extra four rounds to make it an even dozen.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Diaz posted:

12 rounds

Ur on steroids so let’s put that shit to work 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 28, 2023

The callout from the 38-year-old fighter is obviously aimed at rumors that ‘The Problem Child’ is and has been using steroids throughout his career. Jake Paul has denied those claims.

Diaz, was also not impressed that KSI offered to serve as backup, and Paul accepted, should their bout be unable to proceed due to the Stockton fighters legal difficulties from an alleged assault in New Orleans this past weekend.

Nate was in New Orleans on Friday April 21st supporting his teammate, Chris Avila, at a Misfits Boxing event, MF & DAZN X Series 6. Following the event Diaz found himself in a street brawl on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, where Rodney Peterson Jr. was allegedly choked into unconsciousness and he subsequently pressed second-degree battery charges against the fighter.

Diaz has been cleared to travel after being granted bond when he turned himself into police this past Thursday.

Zach Rosenfield, Diaz’s spokesperson said:

“Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”

With travel no longer being an issue, the fight between Diaz and Paul should be a go this coming summer.

