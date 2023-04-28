search
Sean O’Malley shares his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s ex-girlfriend demanding half of the champ’s earnings: “Them b**ches get crazy”

By Harry Kettle - April 28, 2023
Israel Adesanya

UFC fighter Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the ongoing situation involving Israel Adesanya and his ex-girlfriend.

Earlier this month, Israel Adesanya regained his UFC middleweight championship. He did so by knocking out rival Alex Pereira, finally getting one over on his rival.

While he’s certainly focused on what’s next, it isn’t the only thing he’s been talking about since the win. Alongside the ‘Poatan’ triumph, Adesanya has also taken to social media in order to discuss some of his issues with his ex-girlfriend. It’s a move that many didn’t see coming, given that ‘Stylebender’ doesn’t often reveal too much about his private life.

In a recent podcast, Sean O’Malley weighed in on the situation based on what he’s heard.

“I don’t know how their relationship was ever because I didn’t even know he had a girlfriend or anything, but to want half of his sh*t, to want half of what he’s gone out there and done, that’s absolutely ridiculous. Be happy, Izzy, give her a thousand bucks, she’ll be alright.”

O’Malley defends Adesanya

“Maybe if they were together 15 years, since the beginning, and she didn’t work cause she was constantly making him food, massaging, at the gym doing all this stuff for him, then I say yeah. Definitely not half, no way in hell half, but maybe compensate a little bit. I mean, dude, girls, you could be in love but the second happens, them b**ches get crazy.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Mixed martial arts is a strange sport. While the focus largely goes on the fighters and what happens inside the cage, sometimes, that attention can drift – as is the case here.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? What do you believe is next for Israel Adesanya following his victory over Alex Pereira? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

