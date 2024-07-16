Anatoly Malykhin expects Haggerty-Superlek world title fight to go full five rounds
Among the many who are excited for Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 to go at it is Anatoly Malykhin.
Haggerty defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Superlek at ONE 168: Denver. This takes place at the 21,000-seater Ball Arena on September 6.
Malykhin, who made history as the first three-division MMA World Champion earlier this year, has every reason to be intrigued with the matchup.
Haggerty is on a tear, acing his last six outings with flying colors. During this stretch, he defeated some of the biggest names in ONE Championship. This includes Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade, and Felipe Lobo, to claim both Muay and kickboxing crowns.
On the other hand, Superlek — the reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion — is riding an incredible nine-fight winning streak.
The Thai megastar’s recent victories over Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa have further elevated his profile.
“Haggerty is on a roll right now, but Superlek has also been performing beautifully. I think the winner will be the one who is mentally better prepared because both of them have proven their skills in the ring,” Malykhin said.
When asked for a prediction, the Russian knockout artist hesitated to pick a clear winner. Instead, he anticipates a clash that could go the full five rounds.
“Who will win? Only the gods will decide that day. Is a knockout guaranteed? I think this fight will go the distance,” he said.
Anatoly Malykhin expects instant-classic
As Denver prepares to host this super-fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9, Anatoly Malykhin already envisions an unforgettable encounter.
“They are unyielding, have strong characters, and can turn a fight around,” he said. “It’s going to be a good fight.”
