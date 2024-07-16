Anatoly Malykhin expects Haggerty-Superlek world title fight to go full five rounds

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Among the many who are excited for Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 to go at it is Anatoly Malykhin. 

Anatoly Malykhin

Haggerty defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Superlek at ONE 168: Denver. This takes place at the 21,000-seater Ball Arena on September 6.

Malykhin, who made history as the first three-division MMA World Champion earlier this year, has every reason to be intrigued with the matchup.

Haggerty is on a tear, acing his last six outings with flying colors. During this stretch, he defeated some of the biggest names in ONE Championship. This includes Nong-O Hama, Fabricio Andrade, and Felipe Lobo, to claim both Muay and kickboxing crowns.

On the other hand, Superlek — the reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion — is riding an incredible nine-fight winning streak.

The Thai megastar’s recent victories over Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa have further elevated his profile.

“Haggerty is on a roll right now, but Superlek has also been performing beautifully. I think the winner will be the one who is mentally better prepared because both of them have proven their skills in the ring,” Malykhin said.

When asked for a prediction, the Russian knockout artist hesitated to pick a clear winner. Instead, he anticipates a clash that could go the full five rounds.

“Who will win? Only the gods will decide that day. Is a knockout guaranteed? I think this fight will go the distance,” he said.

Anatoly Malykhin expects instant-classic

As Denver prepares to host this super-fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9, Anatoly Malykhin already envisions an unforgettable encounter.

“They are unyielding, have strong characters, and can turn a fight around,” he said. “It’s going to be a good fight.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anatoly Malykhin ONE Championship

Related

Nico Carrillo

Nico Carrillo still has more to prove: “I don't believe I'm in my prime yet”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024
Hiroyuki Tetsuka
ONE Championship

Hiroyuki Tetsuka eager to move closer to title shot with win at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2024

Hiroyuki Tetsuka knows if he plays his cards right in his next outing, a win may land him a shot at the ONE Welterweight MMA World Championship. 

Christian Lee
ONE Championship

Official: Christian Lee returns to action against Alibeg Rasulov at ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 14, 2024

Christian Lee’s highly anticipated return to action finally has a date.

Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov vs. Aaron Canarte official for ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 14, 2024

An intriguing featherweight MMA tilt goes down at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video when Shamil Gasanov squares off against Aaron Canarte.

Eduard Folayang Amir Khan
ONE Championship

Eduard Folayang vs. Manny Pacquiao in boxing? MMA legend says it "would be an honor”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 13, 2024

Novelty matches in boxing have captured the public’s imagination, and Eduard Folayang seems more than willing to join the trend. 

Adrian Lee

Adrian Lee to tangle with Nicholas Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 12, 2024
Hiroyuki Tetsuka
ONE Championship

Hiroyuki Tetsuka to lock horns with Isi Fitikefu at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 11, 2024

ONE Championship continues to build a solid lineup for ONE 168: Denver with the addition of a pivotal welterweight MMA contest between Hiroyuki Tetsuka and Isi Fitikefu.

Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Strawweight world champ Joshua Pacio to keep close eye on interim title bout at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 11, 2024

Joshua Pacio may be recovering from an injury, but he remains deeply committed to his responsibilities as the lineal ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion. 

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo promises to get better after tough battle at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 10, 2024

Tye Ruotolo may have emerged victorious at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video last Friday, July 5, but he is admittedly far from satisfied with his performance.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali squares off with Josue Cruz at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 10, 2024

Johan Ghazali gets a shot at redemption at the much-awaited ONE168: Denver.