Bryce Mitchell claims Jean Silva is possessed by a “legion of Demons” ahead of UFC 314 fight
UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell claims Jean Silva is possessed by a legion of demons which has impacted his sleep.
Mitchell claims ever since the UFC 314 press conference he’s had a hard time sleeping he’s being haunted by Demons in his dreams from Silva.
“Good morning, y’all. I need all my Christian warriors to pray for me that I will have peaceful sleep. Every single night since the day before the press conference I have had demonic dreams,” Mitchell said. “Legions of Demons are attacking me every single time I sleep, not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day. These Demons surround me and they try to fight me and provoke me to anger and then the dream will switch and then they’ll send beautiful woman and they are trying to get me to lust and cheat on my wife… I’m not just fighting a man on April 12, I’m fighting a man possessed by a legion of Demons.”
It’s an interesting comment from Bryce Mitchell who’s asking his fans to pray for him so they can overcome the Demons and he can get some peaceful sleep.
Jean Silva poked fun at Bryce Mitchell during the press conference
During the UFC 314 press conference, Jean Silva poked fun at Bryce Mitchell.
Silva brought a globe out as Mitchell has claimed the Earth is flat. The Brazilian is also confident he will KO Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314.
“Bro, you’re going to start seeing the world as round, you are going to start seeing that soon,” Silva said during the press conference. “Bryce Mitchell, calm down bro. You’re only here because of me. I have some advice for you: Don’t pick up the mic. It’s getting ugly. Don’t do that. Nobody wants to hear from you. No one wants to listen to you. Get used to seeing the world as round. You know what’s crazy? Not even you believe in yourself.”
Mitchell is 17-2 as a pro and coming off a KO win over Kron Gracie. Silva, meanwhile, is 15-2 and coming off a knockout win over Melsik Baghdasaryan, and is 4-0 in the UFC.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Jeremy Stephens reveals he signed a 1-fight deal with UFC to make his return: “I’m betting on myself”
Topics:Bryce Mitchell Jean Silva UFC