Bryce Mitchell claims Jean Silva is possessed by a “legion of Demons” ahead of UFC 314 fight

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell claims Jean Silva is possessed by a legion of demons which has impacted his sleep.

Mitchell claims ever since the UFC 314 press conference he’s had a hard time sleeping he’s being haunted by Demons in his dreams from Silva.

“Good morning, y’all. I need all my Christian warriors to pray for me that I will have peaceful sleep. Every single night since the day before the press conference I have had demonic dreams,” Mitchell said. “Legions of Demons are attacking me every single time I sleep, not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day. These Demons surround me and they try to fight me and provoke me to anger and then the dream will switch and then they’ll send beautiful woman and they are trying to get me to lust and cheat on my wife… I’m not just fighting a man on April 12, I’m fighting a man possessed by a legion of Demons.”

It’s an interesting comment from Bryce Mitchell who’s asking his fans to pray for him so they can overcome the Demons and he can get some peaceful sleep.