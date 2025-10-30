Muhammad Mokaev reveals frustration at being painted as a ‘bad guy’ by UFC

Former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev has voiced his frustration at how he was perceived at the end of his run with the promotion.

Last year, Muhammad Mokaev was considered to be one of the most intriguing prospects in all of mixed martial arts. He was doing some incredible things in the UFC’s flyweight division, and it seemed like just a matter of time before he received a world title shot at 125 pounds.

Unfortunately, following his win over Manel Kape, Mokaev was released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It was said that his attitude was one of the big reasons why they decided to part ways, raising eyebrows regarding what he possibly could have done to offend the UFC so badly.

Now, after a few wins outside of the promotion, Mokaev has once again spoken out about his treatement towards the end of his run.

Mokaev explains UFC frustration

“You know what got me upset, if you do something wrong, you don’t get upset,” Mokaev explained when speaking to MMA Fighting. “You get what you deserve. But when you don’t do something, what you’ve done, what you’ve been shown in media as a bad guy, that was what got me upset. I don’t care about this contract, or about anything. But something that’s not true cannot come out like this and ruin somebody’s reputation.

“If I’m a bad guy, I’m a hard guy to deal with, you don’t keep that guy for seven fights in your organization. You kick him out straight away. I’ve been renewed with a UFC contract twice while I was there with a better purse, of course. If I’m a bad guy, straight away you kick him out. That’s how it works.”

