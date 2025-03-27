Joe Pyfer vows to be the first person to KO Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Mexico City: “I’m going to send a statement”

Joe Pyfer plans to make a statement against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Mexico City on Saturday.

Pyfer is set to take on Gastelum at middleweight in an intriguing matchup. It’s a crucial fight for the division, and Pyfer believes he can make a statement by being the first person to knock out Gastelum.

“I love the matchup. I thought it was very exciting,” Pyfer told MMA Junkie. “The guy likes to bring it, and he’s entertaining to watch. I would say as of lately, his performances haven’t been Kelvin of old. But, I do believe he did his best work at middleweight. I know my teammate beat him in Sean Brady, but we’re two completely different fighters and that’s a question that’s been popping up a bunch, but our styles are different. Sean is an amazing grappler, I’m a good grappler. I’m a great striker, I think, and I want to be the first guy to knock Kelvin out. So yeah, when I saw the matchup, I thought it was a great fight for me.”

If Joe Pyfer does KO Kelvin Gastelum, it would be a statement win for him and could earn him a ranked opponent. However, knocking out Gastelum is easier said than done as he has never been knocked out in his career and is known for his chin.