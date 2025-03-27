Joe Pyfer vows to be the first person to KO Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Mexico City: “I’m going to send a statement”

By Cole Shelton - March 27, 2025

Joe Pyfer plans to make a statement against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Mexico City on Saturday.

Joe Pyfer

Pyfer is set to take on Gastelum at middleweight in an intriguing matchup. It’s a crucial fight for the division, and Pyfer believes he can make a statement by being the first person to knock out Gastelum.

“I love the matchup. I thought it was very exciting,” Pyfer told MMA Junkie. “The guy likes to bring it, and he’s entertaining to watch. I would say as of lately, his performances haven’t been Kelvin of old. But, I do believe he did his best work at middleweight. I know my teammate beat him in Sean Brady, but we’re two completely different fighters and that’s a question that’s been popping up a bunch, but our styles are different. Sean is an amazing grappler, I’m a good grappler. I’m a great striker, I think, and I want to be the first guy to knock Kelvin out. So yeah, when I saw the matchup, I thought it was a great fight for me.”

If Joe Pyfer does KO Kelvin Gastelum, it would be a statement win for him and could earn him a ranked opponent. However, knocking out Gastelum is easier said than done as he has never been knocked out in his career and is known for his chin.

Joe Pyfer plans to send a statement to Kelvin Gastelum

Ultimately, Joe Pyfer is confident in his striking and overall skills that he will be able to out and finish Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Mexico City.

“I’m going to send a statement to him,” Pyfer said. “I don’t really care about what the rest of the division thinks. Obviously, yes, if I get a stoppage, it’s going to be impressive, but I have 13 wins and 12 finishes. I’m a guy that likes to go out there and look for the finish, and I have the power to get the finish. If you watch him against Israel Adesanya, I think that was his best self. And I think that was the best he’s ever going to be. He got dropped like three or four times by a guy who’s not really a power puncher.”

Pyfer is 13-3 as a pro and coming off a KO win over Marc-Andre Barriault.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

