Muhammad Mokaev: Hunter Campbell and Mick Maynard “congratulated me after the” BRAVE CF title fight

By Dylan Bowker - November 12, 2025
Muhammad Mokaev enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 304

Muhammad Mokaev generated a massive highlight reel win last week, with UFC’s Hunter Campbell and Mick Maynard reaching out to him after his BRAVE CF title victory. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Mokaev covered several subjects on the heels of his flyweight title win over Gerard Burns that came via head kick KO early in the second stanza of their BRAVE CF 100 bout on November 7th.

When asked by the titular figure of the show if anyone from UFC reached out to him after his viral victory and if any plans of a return to the octagon were somewhat teased, Mokaev said,

“I haven’t been told what do they think now. They just congratulated me. They wished me luck before the fight. It motivated me like crazy. I was happy all day. I’m like wow. They wish me luck, Hunter [Campbell] and Mick [Maynard]… I was so motivated. I was going to event in morning like different mood. I’m thinking today is the day to prove the world and show the world. And then they just congratulated me after the fight. But I’m just happy even to just stay in touch with them, that’s better than nothing.”

Muhammad Mokaev receives praise from a multi-division UFC title challenger

Muhammad Mokaev is catching the attention of many as of late, including someone who previously contested for the UFC middleweight and UFC light heavyweight titles. This individual in question is Chael Sonnen, who seems to be of the opinion that Mokaev will be UFC-bound once again after his emphatic BRAVE CF title win.

Not only does Sonnen think Mokaev will return to the UFC, but he seems to think the newly minted BRAVE CF titleholder will be fast-tracked to a chance to potentially also vie for UFC gold.

Sonnen mentioned how Mokaev is behaving like a grown man, that he is seemingly atoning for the mistakes as a younger fighter that led to creating friction with the UFC, and ‘The American Gangster’ seems to think that the ex-UFC flyweight deserves a second chance to return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Muhammad Mokaev

