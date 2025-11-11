Chael Sonnen praises Muhammad Mokaev and believes he’s heading back to UFC

By Harry Kettle - November 11, 2025
Muhammad Mokaev

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has praised flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev and thinks he’s heading back to the UFC.

For the longest time now, Muhammad Mokaev has been viewed as an incredibly exciting prospect at flyweight. During his time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it certainly seemed as if he was building his way towards a title shot. Alas, in the end, that didn’t quite come to fruition, and he was instead released following his big win over Manel Kape.

RELATED: Muhammad Mokaev reveals frustration at being painted as a ‘bad guy’ by UFC

It was reported that there was a falling out between the UFC and Mokaev, with the promotion not being all too happy with his attitude. Ever since then, he’s been able to string together a handful of impressive wins outside of the UFC, including a head kick knockout at Brave CF last weekend.

As talk of re-signing him continues to grow, Chael Sonnen gave his thoughts on the future of Mokaev.

Sonnen praises Mokaev and predicts UFC return

“I think Muhammad Mokaev is headed back to the UFC, and by the way, if he gets back, they will fast-track him,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “There’s just a thing that they do, something about it. There’s something about it if you’re with them, you leave and you make it back, when you come back, it’s like hey, there’s no point in us building you and promoting you. Whatever you’ve done, we think you belong and we’re going to put you in the deep end right now.

“We’re either going to send you back where you came from, which is gone, or we’re going to send you to the top. I just think that the way Muhammad Mokaev is playing this is perfect. I really do. He was a young guy. I forgive him, and I don’t even know what happened. He didn’t sacrifice his pride. He’s been a man about it. I think all this is going to work out, and when it does, he will be a point of inspiration for other guys who got released and needed a second chance.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Muhammad Mokaev UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov compares beating Conor McGregor to a vacation in the Maldives

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2025
Kamaru Usman, UFC, Dricus Du Plessis
UFC

Kamaru Usman believes he has earned the right to face UFC 322 main event winner

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2025

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman believes he has earned the right to face the winner of the UFC 322 main event.

Gabriel Bonfim, Randy Brown
Randy Brown

What's next for Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Browns after UFC Vegas 111?

Cole Shelton - November 10, 2025

The UFC was back in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday for a decent UFC Vegas 111 card. In the main event, welterweight contenders threw down as Gabriel Bonfim took on Randy Brown.

Ikram Aliskerov
UFC

Ikram Aliskerov shouts out teammate amid confusion he was Khamzat Chimaev's brother

Dylan Bowker - November 10, 2025

Ikram Aliskerov made a point to clarify that it was a teammate of his who recently won inside the BRAVE CF cage after a playful internet rumor emerged that the fighter was the brother of Khamzat Chimaev.

Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 317 official weigh-in, opposite Dan Hooker after his win at UFC 305
UFC

Dan Hooker claims he had front tooth smashed out ahead of Arman Tsarukyan bout

Dylan Bowker - November 10, 2025

Dan Hooker has been getting in hard work ahead of his Arman Tsarukyan fight, and the former even had some dental alterations pop up ahead of UFC Qatar. This was expressed by the rising lightweight contender during an interview with Combat TV.

Islam Makhachev poses on the scale at the UFC 311 ceremonial weigh-in

Photos | Islam Makhachev looks absolutely huge ahead of UFC 322 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - November 10, 2025
Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 302
Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev's former rival warns him about Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 322 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - November 10, 2025

Dustin Poirier warned UFC 322 title challenger Islam Makhachev about a big potential risk in his fight with Jack Della Maddalena.

Leon Edwards appears at a UFC 304 press conference, opposite Ian Machado Garry at the UFC 315 official weigh-ins
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards sends fiery message to Ian Machado Garry amid talks of future fight between former teammates

Curtis Calhoun - November 10, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards hit back at Ian Machado Garry over talks of a potential future fight between former teammates.

Jack Della Maddalena UFC Welterweight Champion
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena vows to 'break' Islam Makhachev at UFC 322: 'Blow the roof off the place'

Cole Shelton - November 10, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena is confident he won’t just beat Islam Makhachev but will finish him at UFC 322.

Chael Sonnen appears backstage at UFC 319, opposite James Krause backstage at a UFC event
James Krause

Chael Sonnen urges the FBI to show leniency towards James Krause amidst ongoing UFC gambling probe

Curtis Calhoun - November 10, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen wants James Krause to be excluded from the FBI’s ongoing probe into suspicious gambling activity.