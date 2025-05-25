Ousted UFC star reveals one fighter who can defeat Alexandre Pantoja

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

One former UFC flyweight thinks he knows who has what it takes to dethrone Alexandre Pantoja.

Alexandre Pantoja

Pantoja has been the reigning UFC titleholder at 125 pounds since July 2023 when he defeated Brandon Moreno via split decision. He has had three successful title defenses. The Brazilian bruiser will look to thwart the challenge of Kai Kara-France at UFC 317 on June 28.

One ex-UFC contender believes Pantoja will get the job done, but he sees another highly ranked flyweight who could snatch gold in the near future.

Who Is the Answer to Stop Alexandre Pantoja?

There will be another pivotal flyweight battle featured on the UFC 317 card. Manel Kape will go one-on-one with Brandon Royval. During an interview with Chael Sonnen, Muhammad Mokaev named one of those fighters as the possible answer to take gold from Alexandre Pantoja (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Only guy I think who can beat Pantoja right now in the division, I would say, is Manel Kape,” Mokaev said.

Mokaev also believes he knows what has helped Pantoja get ahead of the rest of the flyweight division. He believes Pantoja’s advantage is his experience having faced nearly every elite 125-pounder.

“You know, the flyweight division, the guys been in the division for a long time,” Mokaev said. “I’ve been a fan of Tim Elliott. 2017, I watched his fight live against Demetrious Johnson. He was ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner. Then, I fought myself in 2023 against Tim Elliott. So, those guys have been in that division for so long.

“If you start in that division, growing up with them, you’re going to read them. You watch the fights, you already like – it feels like your neighbors. So, he already read them, and so he basically just have to get in shape and perform, that’s it. Mentally, Pantoja is in their heads.”

Time will tell if Kara-France can shatter the glass ceiling when he meets Pantoja in Las Vegas. If not, then the winner of Kape vs. Royval could try their hand.

Alexandre Pantoja Muhammad Mokaev UFC

