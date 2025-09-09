Molly McCann explains decision to take pay cut in order to enter the ring: “I’m sure the money will come”

UFC veteran Molly McCann has explained her decision to take a pay cut in order to head over into boxing.

As we know, Molly McCann was once considered to be one of the biggest names in women’s mixed martial arts. That may still be the case for some, but ‘Meatball’ is no longer actively competing after deciding to retire from the sport following her last bout. As we look ahead to the future, it’s clear to see that Molly has chosen a new path – boxing.

McCann’s striking has often been seen as the strongest part of her MMA game, so it makes sense for her to test the waters in this way. While some he questioned whether or not she’ll find success, Eddie Hearn certainly seems to believe there is some value in bringing her on board.

In a recent interview, McCann explained why money isn’t the motivating factor with this switch.