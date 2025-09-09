Chael Sonnen questions Jon Jones decision to end his retirement if he’s not fighting Tom Aspinall: “What are you coming back for?”
Chael Sonnen has questioned why Jon Jones would come out of mixed martial arts retirement if it’s not to fight Tom Aspinall.
As we know, Jon Jones recently revealed that he is no longer retired from mixed martial arts. The controversial former UFC fighter has repeatedly said that he wants to fight on the UFC White House card next summer, but according to Dana White, that isn’t likely to happen.
RELATED: Former Tom Aspinall foe doubts anyone takes UFC heavyweight title from him anytime soon
That’s because Jones, in the eyes of many, avoided fighting Tom Aspinall for the UFC heavyweight championship for quite some time. While Jon himself may reject that idea, it certainly seems to be the most popular opinion – and some are wondering why he’d come back if it isn’t to take on the Englishman.
That includes Jones’ former rival Chael Sonnen, who had the following to say on the matter.
Sonnen questions Jones once again
“If John says that he’s back and he was never injured, he was never ill… he just didn’t want to fight Tom Aspinall,” Sonnen said of Jones on Good Guy / Bad Guy.
“That’s the part to me that’s a little bit weird. He’s playing this as though that retirement never happened as opposed to this is a comeback,” Sonnen added.
“If you’re coming back, what are you coming back for? What is it that you’re coming back to?
“And is it just an open slate to admit anything? Anyone except that guy, that guy over there in England…
“Anybody but him,” Sonnen said of Jones not fighting Aspinall.
“Is that how we’re supposed to interpret this?” Sonnen asked.
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Do you believe we will ever see this proposed UFC heavyweight title fight take place? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chael Sonnen Jon Jones UFC