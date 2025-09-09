Chael Sonnen questions Jon Jones decision to end his retirement if he’s not fighting Tom Aspinall: “What are you coming back for?”

Chael Sonnen has questioned why Jon Jones would come out of mixed martial arts retirement if it’s not to fight Tom Aspinall.

As we know, Jon Jones recently revealed that he is no longer retired from mixed martial arts. The controversial former UFC fighter has repeatedly said that he wants to fight on the UFC White House card next summer, but according to Dana White, that isn’t likely to happen.

RELATED: Former Tom Aspinall foe doubts anyone takes UFC heavyweight title from him anytime soon

That’s because Jones, in the eyes of many, avoided fighting Tom Aspinall for the UFC heavyweight championship for quite some time. While Jon himself may reject that idea, it certainly seems to be the most popular opinion – and some are wondering why he’d come back if it isn’t to take on the Englishman.

That includes Jones’ former rival Chael Sonnen, who had the following to say on the matter.