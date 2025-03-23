UFC fighter issues statement following shocking retirement announcement after submission loss

Molly McCann Releases Statement Following UFC Retirement Announcement

In an Instagram post, Molly McCann showed some love to her team for sticking by her side throughout her pro MMA career.

“Il do the official retirement post in a few days, but I’d be no one without the help of these men right here, took me to the moon and back, carried me through the highest highs and the lowest lows,” McCann wrote. “NEXT GENERATION LIVERPOOL THANK YOU! MY CITY MY PEOPLE MY HEART, I OWE IT ALL TO THIS PLACE XX.”

McCann shared the Octagon with Alexia Thainara on the main card of UFC London. She suffered a first-round submission loss via rear-naked choke. Like Jalin Turner, this meant McCann suffered her fourth loss in five fights and she announced her retirement (h/t MMAJunkie).

“UFC, Dana (White), Hunter (Campbell), Mick (Maynard), f*cking hell, all of you. I started this fight career at 24,” McCann said in the octagon while announcing her retirement. “I walked into this fight with these (coaches) and I give you all my f*cking heart and soul, but tonight, with that performance with someone on a week’s notice, it’s not good enough. I’m not coming out here just for the payday. The UFC deserves more. I deserve more and you all deserve more. … Thank you so f*cking much.”

“Meatball” ends her pro MMA career with a record of 14-8. She shared the Octagon with the likes of Erin Blanchfield, Gillian Robertson, and Taila Santos. She began her pro MMA career back in May 2015. Three years later, McCann made her UFC debut.