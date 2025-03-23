UFC fighter issues statement following shocking retirement announcement after submission loss

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

A recently retired UFC fighter has issued a statement.

UFC Apex Octagon

Careers come and go in the fight business. We’ve seen the likes of Jalin Turner hang up the gloves following two straight finishing losses. Turner had also gone 1-4 in his last five outings.

Another fighter has called it quits following this past Saturday’s UFC London card, and she has expressed gratitude on social media.

RELATED: UFC LONDON: ‘EDWARDS VS. BRADY’ RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Molly McCann Releases Statement Following UFC Retirement Announcement

In an Instagram post, Molly McCann showed some love to her team for sticking by her side throughout her pro MMA career.

“Il do the official retirement post in a few days, but I’d be no one without the help of these men right here, took me to the moon and back, carried me through the highest highs and the lowest lows,” McCann wrote. “NEXT GENERATION LIVERPOOL THANK YOU! MY CITY MY PEOPLE MY HEART, I OWE IT ALL TO THIS PLACE XX.”

McCann shared the Octagon with Alexia Thainara on the main card of UFC London. She suffered a first-round submission loss via rear-naked choke. Like Jalin Turner, this meant McCann suffered her fourth loss in five fights and she announced her retirement (h/t MMAJunkie).

“UFC, Dana (White), Hunter (Campbell), Mick (Maynard), f*cking hell, all of you. I started this fight career at 24,” McCann said in the octagon while announcing her retirement. “I walked into this fight with these (coaches) and I give you all my f*cking heart and soul, but tonight, with that performance with someone on a week’s notice, it’s not good enough. I’m not coming out here just for the payday. The UFC deserves more. I deserve more and you all deserve more. … Thank you so f*cking much.”

“Meatball” ends her pro MMA career with a record of 14-8. She shared the Octagon with the likes of Erin Blanchfield, Gillian Robertson, and Taila Santos. She began her pro MMA career back in May 2015. Three years later, McCann made her UFC debut.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Molly McCann UFC

Related

Leon Edwards UFC London

Leon Edwards' corner trashed over UFC London advice amid one-sided loss to Sean Brady

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev says only one fighter deserves next UFC light heavyweight title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev says only one man deserves to be his first title challenger.

Paddy Pimblett, Dustin Poirier, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 314: Paddy Pimblett reveals whether or not he thinks Michael Chandler is a cheater

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has responded to the notion that Michael Chandler bends the rules during his fights.

Colby Covington
Michael Page

UFC fan favorite wants to punch Colby Covington in the face

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

One UFC fan favorite wants a chance to punch Colby Covington in the face.

Carlos Ulberg Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Carlos Ulberg mulls over potential clash with Jiri Prochazka following UFC London win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

Carlos Ulberg believes he’s on the cusp of a UFC title fight, and if Jiri Prochazka gets him there, then he’s ready to swing leather again.

Sean Brady

Sean Brady believes he beat Leon Edwards better than Belal Muhammad did

Harry Kettle - March 23, 2025
Sean Brady
UFC

Sean Brady says title fight is close following dominant UFC London win over Leon Edwards

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

Sean Brady feels he made quite the statement by submitting Leon Edwards in enemy territory.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria advises Charles Oliveira to “stay quiet” amid lightweight move

Harry Kettle - March 23, 2025

Ilia Topuria has advised Charles Oliveira to quiet down as the former continues to prepare for his move to lightweight.

Kevin Holland, UFC London, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC London Bonus Report: Kevin Holland one of 4 fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

The Octagon returned to England for today’s UFC London event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards, UFC London, Pros react, UFC
Sean Brady

Pros react after Sean Brady stops Leon Edwards at UFC London

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

Today’s UFC London event was headlined by a key welterweight bout featuring former division champion Leon Edwards taking on Sean Brady.